!Gawaxab new BoN Governor

Johannes !Gawaxab (pictured here with President Hage Geingob), well-known businessman and also chairman of the high-level panel on the economy, has been appointed as the new Bank of Namibia (BoN) Governor, replacing Iipumbu Shiimi. !Gawaxab, a renowned figure in the financial sector, has been given an 18-month contract effective from 1 June to 31 December 2020, to complete the unexpired term of the former Governor as required by the Bank of Namibia Act. The appointment was announced by President Hage Geingob on Tuesday, who said !Gawaxab brings ample wealth of experience on both the local and international level to the bank. He urged !Gawagab to continue enhancing the credibility and reputation of the central bank while leading it with objectivity and technical expertise. Photo Nampa

