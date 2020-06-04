GBV may increase with alcohol sales opening

04 June 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]
In most sexual abuse cases involving children in the country, the child knows the perpetrator and in some cases they even share a house.
“Since the lockdown, the number of sexual abuse cases has declined and we believe that the ban of alcohol during this period played a tremendous role,” said Elizabeth Veil from the Gender Based Violence unit. With alcohol sales opening up earlier this week, they are mentally preparing themselves for cases to start rising again.
Elizabeth was overwhelmed on Tuesday when more than 90 kits were handed over to the unit to assist them in helping give children back their dignity. The kits were handed over by the Run for Dignity Kids initiative. Each kit consists of a dress or pants and a top, with underwear, body cream, toothbrush and toothpaste, a sweet treat and a Bible.
A donation made by Wutow made this handover possible, with Justine Schiefer saying she is proud that they can make a contribution. “We are happy to be able to assist in their time of need,” she said.
The initiative started last year when Sandra Loubser entered the Hangana half marathon to raise funds. “It’s important to raise awareness and shed light on where there is a need,” Sandra said.
Windhoek Express reported earlier that if a child is raped in her home, she is taken to a place of safety for 21 days. After the three weeks, she goes back home, where in most cases, the perpetrator still lives in the same house.

