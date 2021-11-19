GBV tackled with new agreement

US support to boost services for young women

19 November 2021 | Local News

The US government and Namibia’s Ministry of Sports, Youth and National Services (MSYNS) launched a new program to provide better services to adolescent girls and young women and their male partners to prevent gender-based violence (GBV) and HIV.
The project agreement, worth N$5.4 million, was signed by the Director-General of the National Planning Commission Obeth Kandjoze, the Minister of Sports, Youth and National Services. Agnes Tjongarero, and Andrew Karas, United States Agency of International Development (USAID) Regional Mission Director for Southern Africa.
“USAID’s first Government-to-Government agreement in Namibia will strengthen the Youth Ministry’s capacity to prevent gender-based violence and HIV infection among young Namibians through social behavior change and economic empowerment programs,” said Andrew Karas, USAID Mission Director.
The project is aligned with the “Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-Free, Mentored and Safe” (DREAMS) program and is funded by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).
In this partnership, the ministry will focus on out-of-school youth between the ages of 16 and 24, with specific focus on adolescent girls and their male partners. The project will provide training in financial literacy and life skills, and information on sexual reproductive health, and GBV prevention.
“These services will empower young Namibians to make informed decisions based on their rights and also reduce incidents of sexual exploitation due to poverty,” highlighted USAID Namibia Representative, McDonald Homer.
Key to the project’s sustainability is strengthening Youth Officer capacity at regional Multi-Purpose Youth Resource Centres and MSYNS Offices who will implement the activities and provide training on the ground.


GBV tackled with new agreement

