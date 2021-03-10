GDP graduates share their stories

Applications open for 2021

10 March 2021 | Banking

In 2019, Jason Akwenye, Ashmeen-Lee Cloete, and Christiana Namoonde were announced as the first three inductees into Bank Windhoek’s revamped Graduate Development Programme (GDP), which offers graduates an 18 months on-the-job-training opportunity in preparation for permanent employment.
This year, after completing the programme, all three secured jobs at Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group: Akwenye works between three departments (as analyst at Credit Risk and the Anti-Money Laundering Department, and as Legal Advisor at the Legal Advisory Department); Cloete Junior Software Developer at the Information Technology Department; and Namoonde is stationed at the Credit Department as a Credit Risk Officer.

The GDP experience
Akwenye holds two bachelor’s degrees: one in Economics and Finance and the other in Corporate Law, obtained from the University of Cape Town in 2014, and the University of Pretoria in 2018. Born in Windhoek, the 28-year-old completed his articles at a local law firm before he returned to Capricorn Group in 2021.
“The GDP was an excellent experience,” said Akwenye. “The programme allows one to go through various work departments completing multiple work assignments, and this is where graduates figure out their career paths; it is a blessing not many people are afforded.”
Cloete (23) matriculated from Dr Lemmer High School in Rehoboth. She is a holder of a Bachelor of Computer Science Degree, specialising in Software Development obtained from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in 2018. She said the GDP was terrific as it exposed her to various IT fields such as infrastructure, enterprise, core, and Internet Banking platforms. “The regular meetings were helpful as they assisted me in adapting and gaining the team's knowledge experience and emotional support,” she says.
Namoonde rotated between various departments, including Risk, Finance and Procurement, and Treasury. Born in Tsumeb, the 24-year-old holds a Bachelors in Applied Mathematics degree, obtained from the University of Pretoria in 2018. “The GDP has been an educational journey. One that has helped bridge the gap between university book smarts to real-world thinking and application,” said Namoonde.

New applications
Bank Windhoek’s Recruitment Manager, Chantelle Reid, said: “We are proud of our three graduates, who are now fellow employees. Their dedication and determination to learn got them to this point. We wish them the best as they officially start their employment journey”.
This year, the revamped GDP is open to new applicants. Themed “Take steps to secure your future”, the requirements for applicants, who must be 30 years or younger, includes recognised undergraduate degree vetted by the Namibian Qualifications Authority with a pass rate of over 65%. “We are looking at graduates in Data Analytics, Business Banking, Treasury, and Human Capital amongst others. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply,” Reid said.
To apply, applicants can visit careers.bankwindhoek.com.na; the deadline is Friday, 26 March 2021.

Similar News

 

Win for RMB

2 weeks ago - 18 February 2021 | Banking

RMB Namibia has been recognised by Global Finance magazine as the 2021 Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank. RMB Namibia chief executive, Philip Chapman, says:...

Wearing white for frontline workers

3 weeks ago - 15 February 2021 | Banking

In celebration of Valentine's Day, Bank Windhoek staff members dressed up in white to honour healthcare frontline workers fighting Covid-19 on Friday, 12 February. The...

Female banking leaders celebrated

4 weeks ago - 09 February 2021 | Banking

Bank of Namibia (BoN) Governor Johannes !Gawaxab lauded local financial institutions for appointing women in management and executive positions.Speaking at a celebratory event of women...

Simeon wins new wheels

1 month - 21 January 2021 | Banking

Simeon Kadhila from Windhoek was announced as the first winner of the FNB 3 Winners, 3 Months, 3 Cars cash in-store competition that was launched...

Another accolade for local bank

1 month - 14 January 2021 | Banking

For the second consecutive year, Bank Windhoek has been rank the Best Bank in the country by PSG Namibia’s 2020 Banking Review.The PSG Banking Review...

Financial relief for SMEs

1 month - 14 January 2021 | Banking

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) will launch business relief loans on 18 January, providing finance equivalent to between 3 and 6 months' working capital...

A round for the motor vehicle industry

3 months ago - 08 December 2020 | Banking

Dealerships and salespeople in the motor vehicle industry were awarded at Bank Windhoek’s annual Selekt Sales Awards ceremony hosted in Windhoek recently.The awards recognised dealerships...

Big win for local bank

3 months ago - 08 December 2020 | Banking

Bank Windhoek was named the Best Retail Bank in Namibia by the London-based Global Banking and Finance Review, a leading international financial portal and print...

Avoid overspending this season

3 months ago - 03 December 2020 | Banking

As the holiday cheer takes hold, we’re bound to be tempted to spend more than we should, but having fun shouldn’t mean overspending. Budgets may...

Be financially savvy this Black Friday

3 months ago - 26 November 2020 | Banking

With Black Friday tomorrow, it’s important for consumers to exercise caution and self-discipline when managing their money over this period. Lack of financial discipline around...

Latest News

Youth learn about cattle judging

10th of March 12:41 | Agriculture

Bank Windhoek and Feedmaster will again offer a nationwide Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition, aimed at equiping school learners between grade 9 and 11...

Yummy pancakes for kids fighting...

1 hour ago | Social Issues

On Friday (12 March), the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is undertaking a mass pancake baking action to raise funds to renovate the children’s cancer...

German support for LGBTIQ+ rights...

1 hour ago | Social Issues

The Namibian NGO Rainbow Reflections of Namibia’s Beyoncé Garoes yesterday signed a funding agreement with the German embassy valued at N$820 048 for its project...

Bursaries for worthy students

2 hours ago | Education

A third year Computer Science student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Melvin Rudolf, says being funded by MTC has lifted a...

Minibus collision claims a life

2 hours ago | Accidents

A 40-year old woman lost her life in a head-on collision between two minibuses on Tuesday at the intersection of the University of Namibia’s Neudamm...

Menstrual essentials for school girls

19 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) donated sanitary essentials for 770school-going girls to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on International...

Whistleblower Stefánsson nominated for award

20 hours ago | International

Jóhannes Stefánsson, the Icelandic whistleblower who revealed ‘The Fishrot Files’ – the corruption scandal with roots in Iceland and Namibia – is one of five...

Doing it for themselves

20 hours ago | Government

Gobabis mayor Elvire Theron said that her municipality is reverting to internal debt collection measures and will no longer be seeking external services to handle...

Fistball on the cards this...

21 hours ago | Sports

Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) faces Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) and SFC Old Boys at the first fistball tournament of the season. The Bank Windhoek...

Load More