GDP graduates share their stories

Applications open for 2021

Jason Akwenye completed his articles at a local law firm before he returned to Capricorn Group in 2021. Photo contributed

In 2019, Jason Akwenye, Ashmeen-Lee Cloete, and Christiana Namoonde were announced as the first three inductees into Bank Windhoek’s revamped Graduate Development Programme (GDP), which offers graduates an 18 months on-the-job-training opportunity in preparation for permanent employment.

This year, after completing the programme, all three secured jobs at Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group: Akwenye works between three departments (as analyst at Credit Risk and the Anti-Money Laundering Department, and as Legal Advisor at the Legal Advisory Department); Cloete Junior Software Developer at the Information Technology Department; and Namoonde is stationed at the Credit Department as a Credit Risk Officer.



The GDP experience

Akwenye holds two bachelor’s degrees: one in Economics and Finance and the other in Corporate Law, obtained from the University of Cape Town in 2014, and the University of Pretoria in 2018. Born in Windhoek, the 28-year-old completed his articles at a local law firm before he returned to Capricorn Group in 2021.

“The GDP was an excellent experience,” said Akwenye. “The programme allows one to go through various work departments completing multiple work assignments, and this is where graduates figure out their career paths; it is a blessing not many people are afforded.”

Cloete (23) matriculated from Dr Lemmer High School in Rehoboth. She is a holder of a Bachelor of Computer Science Degree, specialising in Software Development obtained from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in 2018. She said the GDP was terrific as it exposed her to various IT fields such as infrastructure, enterprise, core, and Internet Banking platforms. “The regular meetings were helpful as they assisted me in adapting and gaining the team's knowledge experience and emotional support,” she says.

Namoonde rotated between various departments, including Risk, Finance and Procurement, and Treasury. Born in Tsumeb, the 24-year-old holds a Bachelors in Applied Mathematics degree, obtained from the University of Pretoria in 2018. “The GDP has been an educational journey. One that has helped bridge the gap between university book smarts to real-world thinking and application,” said Namoonde.



New applications

Bank Windhoek’s Recruitment Manager, Chantelle Reid, said: “We are proud of our three graduates, who are now fellow employees. Their dedication and determination to learn got them to this point. We wish them the best as they officially start their employment journey”.

This year, the revamped GDP is open to new applicants. Themed “Take steps to secure your future”, the requirements for applicants, who must be 30 years or younger, includes recognised undergraduate degree vetted by the Namibian Qualifications Authority with a pass rate of over 65%. “We are looking at graduates in Data Analytics, Business Banking, Treasury, and Human Capital amongst others. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply,” Reid said.

To apply, applicants can visit careers.bankwindhoek.com.na; the deadline is Friday, 26 March 2021.

