Geena Visagie shares a State of Contentment

Exhibition opens tonight

February is often considered to be the month of love. On Valentine's Day, we shower those closest to us with love and affection, but the one person we often forget to show appreciation and love towards is ourselves. How often can you say that we are content with what we see in the mirror? If you could change one thing about our appearance at the snap of our fingers, would you?

A State of Contentment – a solo photographic exhibition by Geena Visagie curated by the Efano Efano Gallery in collaboration with Café Prestige at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre – gently encourages us to be present and love ourselves despite all of our self-perceived flaws or imperfections.

Exploring themes of negative body image, insecurity that evolves into self-love and acceptance, this exhibition forms an intimate portrait of five young women (Jannette Brand, Nadia Martins, Mbitjita Katjivena, Cailey Moolmann and Shanizia Da Cunhawho) and their journeys of experiencing a state of contentment in an era that has us battling ourselves.

Geena Visagie is a 21-year-old portrait photographer based in Windhoek.

A State of Contentment is her first solo exhibition.

The exhibition opens at 19:00 today and can be viewed until 9 March.



