Geena Visagie shares a State of Contentment
Exhibition opens tonight
10 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment
A State of Contentment – a solo photographic exhibition by Geena Visagie curated by the Efano Efano Gallery in collaboration with Café Prestige at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre – gently encourages us to be present and love ourselves despite all of our self-perceived flaws or imperfections.
Exploring themes of negative body image, insecurity that evolves into self-love and acceptance, this exhibition forms an intimate portrait of five young women (Jannette Brand, Nadia Martins, Mbitjita Katjivena, Cailey Moolmann and Shanizia Da Cunhawho) and their journeys of experiencing a state of contentment in an era that has us battling ourselves.
Geena Visagie is a 21-year-old portrait photographer based in Windhoek.
A State of Contentment is her first solo exhibition.
The exhibition opens at 19:00 today and can be viewed until 9 March.