GEKA supports CHICA

24 November 2020 | Society

GEKA Pharma recommitted its support against the fight on childhood cancer by donating N$150 000 towards the CHICA Interim Home for childhood cancer patients of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN). This donation enables CAN to accommodate childhood cancer patients and a parent on a complimentary basis, including three meals a day and transportation during treatment in Windhoek. The house can currently accommodate up to 10 patients per night. Pictured here are Estelle Viljoen (deputy chief executive of CAN), Willie van Wyk, Cecilia Aluvilu, Ruanda de Beer and Jan-Christo Coetzer of GEKA Pharma, and CAN home matron Barseba Tjipoza. Photo contributed

