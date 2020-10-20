Gender ministry visits Omaheke

20 October 2020 | Government

Deputy minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare, Bernadette Jagger, yesterday paid a courtesy call on Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate as part of her familiarisation visit to the region.
Detailing the purpose of her weeklong visit, Jagger said that this is her first expedition to the region after her appointment as deputy minister by President Hage Geingob in March this year.
She plans to visit early childhood development centres and homeless children who are currently being rehabilitated at Farm Du Plessis, as well as meet with different traditional authority leaders.
During her courtesy call, Jagger spoke of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in Namibia which recently triggered numerous protests, saying the issue of GBV is a thorny one and a problem that did not start recently, but which has been an issue in the country for quite some time.
“Government is not happy with what is happening with regards to GBV and we are not sitting idle. There is a plan of action, such as the ministerial committee established to look into all the issues that have been raised in the petition presented to the ministry of justice, parliament and also to the ministry of gender,” she said.
The petition contains 24 demands, including that a state of emergency be declared due to SGBV in Namibia. It was presented by protesters to the National Assembly and the two ministries on 8 October 2020.
In addition, the deputy minister said, during her visit she will also assess the rate of GBV cases in Omaheke and how far the region has gone in its efforts to curb gender-based violence.
Jagger further called for the establishment of a rehabilitation centre for children living on the street to help them reintegrate into society and their families. – Nampa

