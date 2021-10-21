Geraldo’s design wins him beer for a year

Geraldo du Toit celebrates winning NBL's Windhoek Draught Limited Edition Can design competition.

Geraldo du Toit from the capital is the winner of Namibia Brewery’s Windhoek Draught Limited Edition Can design competition.

Along with bragging rights, Geraldo won N$10 000, Windhoek Draught for a year, and legendary status to last a lifetime.

NBL announced the competition in May this year, encouraging Namibians to design the perfect limited-edition Windhoek Draught can.

“The idea that inspired this campaign was that Namibians feel a sense of ownership of their lifestyle brands,” said Tasneem Klazen, Windhoek Draught Brand Manager. “Windhoek Draught, being one of Namibia’s leading lifestyle brands, sought to offer Namibians an opportunity to express this sense of ownership by co-creating the brand’s first ever limited edition can.”

NBL called on Namibians to design a limited-edition Windhoek Draught can, giving them an opportunity to be awarded legendary status. The goal was to find the perfect design for the perfect limited edition can, designed and voted for by the people of Namibia.

“We created a bespoke, user friendly, Windhoek Draught online platform that eligible Namibians could access to design their own can using the tools available on the platform. Namibians responded in overwhelming numbers, which demonstrated that they were as excited about this initiative as we were. We received well over 8000 entries which were then voted for by the public,” Klazen said.

She said that ten designs were chosen every week for six weeks based on who got the most votes during each week. “From there the finalist designs were moved to the Windhoek Draught Instagram page, where followers could vote between finalists in head-to-head flash battles.”

Gazza, the Windhoek Draught Brand Ambassador, amplified public participation through his social media platforms leading up to the final choice of the perfect can.

Winner Geraldo says the first person he wants to share a limited-edition Windhoek Draught can with is his friend who introduced him to the campaign as well as his colleagues. He plans to invest his prize money.

The limited-edition Windhoek Draught can will be available soon in a store or bar near you across Namibia.

