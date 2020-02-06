Gerard Butler loves his Windhoek

Windhoek Beer announced the launch of its latest campaign, which features Gerard Butler. The campaign aims to bring the brand's philosophy life through a witty ad that speaks to the core brand message of authenticity and focuses on “keeping it real”.

The television commercial opens in a bar, initially feeling more like a traditional beer television commercial. This changes when a character called Joe asks the waiter for a piece of lime to add to his beer. The tense silence amongst the friends, combined with an eloquently delivered line by Butler, lands the message in the most endearing and engaging way possible. “I loved the [Windhoek] script. I found it very funny and the humour was right up my alley,” Butler said.

Senior brand manager for Windhoek Beer Maggie Wang said, “Windhoek champions those who stay true to themselves — those who show up as their most authentic self, those who know what's important [and] those who keep it real.”

The commercial, created by LittleBig (CT) and directed by Rob Smith, currently airs on SABC 1, 2, 3, eTV and a host of channels on DStv. The television commercial can also be viewed on Windhoek's YouTube channel and website.

