German archival talk at NSS

Werner Hillebrecht. Photo namibiana.de

At the end of the month, Werner Hillebrecht hosts a presentation about the German language records of the National Archives and corrects some common misconceptions about this important archives section.

The National Archives house official German government records, private papers and company records, copies from German archives, and papers confiscated from German Namibians during World War II.

How did the German records get there? What can one find? What is missing and why? Who uses those records? How can one learn to read “old German handwriting? What is new in terms of preservation and digitization? Are these records in danger? Will the archives continue collecting German records?

All these questions and more will be answered during the presentation that is hosted in English.

Hillebrecht was born in Germany in 1949. After a career of studying chemistry, working as a printer, and qualifying as a nurse, he started collecting Namibian documentary information in the context of the German anti-apartheid movement. In 1986, he created the bibliographic database NAMLIT at Bremen University – an effort that is still being continued.

Hillebrecht has been living in Namibia since independence and worked at the National Library and the National Archives for 23 years, focusing on making their resources more accessible.

The presentation takes place at the Scientific Society (NSS) on Wednesday 29 January at 19:00 and entrance is free.



