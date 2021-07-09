German Covid support arrives

09 July 2021 | Social Issues

An Antonov AN225 carrying 65 tonnes of medical supplies donated by Germany, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to support the Government of Namibia’s efforts to respond to the worsening of the Covid-19 outbreak, arrived on Thursday at Hosea Kutako International Airport.
The donation was received by international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, health minister Kalumbi Shangula, German ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck, and ambassador of the European Union Sinikka Antila.
On behalf of government, Nandi-Ndaitwah thanked Germany for their consistent support since the pandemic reared its head in Namibia.
The incoming donation, which was based on the emergency assistance requested by Namibian authorities, consists of 300 000 surgical gowns, 60 care beds, and 500 000 FFP2/N95 face masks. Beck said that 40 000 antigen rapid tests and 20 000 safety goggles would be delivered the following week. Further assistance from Germany including ventilators, pulse oximeters, PCR tests, and additional face masks will follow.
The goods with an overall value of €11.2 million (N$190 million) will be handed to the health ministry further distribution.

Similar News

 

NaTIS and Covid: Updated measures

5 days ago - 04 July 2021 | Social Issues

The Roads Authority (RA) announced new operational measures at NaTIS offices and centres countrywide for July 2021. In a media statement, the RA’s Manager of...

Finland, EU help against Covid fight

1 week ago - 02 July 2021 | Social Issues

Following a surge of Covid-19 cases in Namibia, the government through the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation submitted a request for support to the...

Food, blankets for destitute families

3 weeks ago - 13 June 2021 | Social Issues

RedForce Debt Management on Saturday donated food parcels and blankets to 120 families of the Tobias Hainyeko and Samora Machel constituencies valued at N$150 000....

Special care for special children

1 month - 31 May 2021 | Social Issues

Children remain the most vulnerable and disruptions in society such as Covid-19, unemployment or underdevelopment, have a heavy impact on their wellbeing, safety and future.In...

Women’s health clinic next week

1 month - 27 May 2021 | Social Issues

The Cancer Association of Namibia hosts the next Women's Health Community Clinic in Windhoek on Thursday, 3 June 2021.Screening will be for cervical (Pap smear)...

Huge contribution for CHICA

1 month - 26 May 2021 | Social Issues

Lewis Stores allocated N$100 000 in support of children fighting cancer in the country and recently handed over the donation to the CHICA (Children Fighting...

Taming the Königstein for a good cause

1 month - 25 May 2021 | Social Issues

FirstRand Namibia Exco men recently successfully summitted Königstein, the highest point in Namibia, as part of an initiative to raise money and awareness on gender-based...

Khomasdal residents want homeless out

1 month - 19 May 2021 | Social Issues

City of Windhoek (CoW) deputy mayor Clemencia Hanases said they have not reached an agreement to move homeless people accommodated at the Khomasdal stadium even...

Okahandja councillor urges cooperation

1 month - 19 May 2021 | Social Issues

Okahandja constituency councillor, Bethuel Tjaveondja, said councillors need to work together with private sectors in their communities in addressing challenges in their societies as government...

US support for HIV facilities

2 months ago - 05 May 2021 | Social Issues

To continue increasing access to HIV services for all people in Namibia, the US Embassy in Namibia has supported the opening of two HIV testing...

Latest News

Awards galore for NBL

9th of July 15:29 | Business

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) won gold, silver and bronze at the 2021 African Beer Cup – an annual competition that awards the greatest beers in...

Goagoses to serve on Netball...

9th of July 15:23 | Sports

Netball Namibia’s vice president of marketing and sponsorships, Rebecca Goagoses, has been elected to serve on the new Netball Africa board, which consists of members...

More pay cuts at NWR

9th of July 15:08 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts announced another round of paycuts for staff at all levels for a period not exceeding three months, starting in August.In a media...

eWallet obituary scams on the...

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Crime

FNB Namibia is warning the public to be aware of the latest eWallet scam which is on the rise targeting bereaved families who have lost...

Much excitement over air giant...

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected] Antanov AN-255, with flight number ADB566F, is expected to land at the Hosea Kutako International Airport at 13:00 today with the first...

Small gesture of gratitude

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Society

Together with Checkers and Sun Medical, the Windhoek Lions Club was able to provide some healthcare workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic at hospitals in...

Meet our Olympians!

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced the team of athletes and officials that will represent Namibia at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.Namibia...

School winter break extended

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Education

The education ministry amended school terms again due to an increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths nationwide. The winter holiday, which was initially created to...

Comfort through the universal language...

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] Netherlands based musicians, far from their homes in Namibia and Italy respectively, have used the universal language of song to bring comfort...

Load More