German Covid support arrives

An Antonov AN225 carrying 65 tonnes of medical supplies donated by Germany, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to support the Government of Namibia’s efforts to respond to the worsening of the Covid-19 outbreak, arrived on Thursday at Hosea Kutako International Airport.

The donation was received by international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, health minister Kalumbi Shangula, German ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck, and ambassador of the European Union Sinikka Antila.

On behalf of government, Nandi-Ndaitwah thanked Germany for their consistent support since the pandemic reared its head in Namibia.

The incoming donation, which was based on the emergency assistance requested by Namibian authorities, consists of 300 000 surgical gowns, 60 care beds, and 500 000 FFP2/N95 face masks. Beck said that 40 000 antigen rapid tests and 20 000 safety goggles would be delivered the following week. Further assistance from Germany including ventilators, pulse oximeters, PCR tests, and additional face masks will follow.

The goods with an overall value of €11.2 million (N$190 million) will be handed to the health ministry further distribution.

