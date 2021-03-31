German government supports OYO

31 March 2021 | Education

The German Ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck and Dr Philippe Talavera, director of the Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO), signed a funding agreement for OYO’s “Girls in schools” project valued at N$1.3 million.
Girls in schools is a project to encourage girls who enrol in schools in the Kavango East and West regions to fulfil their right to education and complete their school years by addressing obstacles such as child marriage and teenage pregnancy.
In the past few years the issue of child marriage has raised concern. Poor educational attainment, poor sexual and reproductive health outcomes, physical, emotional and sexual abuse, deprivation of childhood experiences and abandonment by husbands are some of the reported consequences of early marriage. Moreover, children who are married do not finish their education.
The situation worsened in 2020 with Covid-19 and extensive closure of schools, with statistics revealing that 522 girls in Kavango West and 520 girls in the Kavango East fell pregnant in 2020, with an additional 4 426 and 2 951 learners dropping out of school.
“Educating the girl child is extremely important,” says Dr Talavera. “To this end, thanks to the German government’s support, we will implement a series of activities in selected schools in the two regions to make sure we reduce the number of teenage pregnancy and school dropouts between April and December 2021. We will also put the issue of child marriage onto the agenda.”

Similar News

 

DHPS celebrates Cultural Day

4 days ago - 26 March 2021 | Education

Windhoek • Sylvia SchlettweinVisitors – finally!After a year of no events due to Corona, the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) could finally welcome special guests...

Taking online learning everywhere

4 days ago - 26 March 2021 | Education

Many schools took to online learning during the pandemic, although many less fortunate schools were left behind.In light of this, the Capricorn Group saw the...

Idiom battle: First round done and dusted

6 days ago - 24 March 2021 | Education

Twelve teams representing seven schools took part in the first round of Afrikaanse Taal en Kultuur Vereniging (ATKV) Idioms Competition that kicked off earlier this...

Investing in nextgen financial experts

6 days ago - 24 March 2021 | Education

Local firms Arysteq Asset Management and Simonis Storm Securities joined forces to award seven bursaries to Namibian students embarking on a career in finance.The two...

Cars for HTS practicals

1 week ago - 19 March 2021 | Education

The Technical High School (HTS) in the capital earlier this week received 13 vehicles to be used for practical teaching and assessment of motor mechanics.Of...

Namibia Fact Check hosts training for journalists and bloggers

1 week ago - 18 March 2021 | Education

Namibia Fact Check, with the support of DW Akademie, is hosting a three-day workshop for journalists and bloggers on fact-checking and social media verification.Speaking at...

LRCs learn leadership skills

1 week ago - 17 March 2021 | Education

The Capricorn Group showed its commitment to the educational sector through its partnership with Capacity Trust, a human resources and industrial psychology consultancy, to carry...

NUST opens academic year

2 weeks ago - 16 March 2021 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) officially opened its 2021 academic year under the theme ‘Envisioning higher education in a post-Covid era’ on...

Japanese support for Khomas schools

2 weeks ago - 12 March 2021 | Education

The Japanese ambassador to Namibia, H.E. Harada Hideaki, earlier this week signed grant contracts with the principals of two Windhoek schools.The first, valued at N$803...

Interesting and individual - despite the distance

2 weeks ago - 11 March 2021 | Education

By now, the world is almost used to organising differently. But how can you convey insights into lessons without learners, everyday life in the pre-school...

Latest News

MTB schools league off to...

31st of March 07:26 | Sports

The FNB MTB schools league began last Friday, with almost 200 riders ranging from under 6 to under 18 years participating. “We are ecstatic with...

Lost hippo looking for his...

7 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] family is making it their mission to find the owner of a lost hippo soft toy they picked up on theUis –...

Local hockey going for gold

16 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) will give it their all at the upcoming Indoor Africa Hockey Cup slated for 15 to 18 April at the...

The dollar-rand peg: Time to...

16 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Carel Jordaan, RMB TraderNamibia’s sophisticated and liquid foreign exchange market plays a crucial role in its economy. Notwithstanding the country’s size, we have...

Negotiate rental escalations like a...

16 hours ago | Life Style

Rental increases are, unfortunately, inevitable – even in this downturned market. What many fail to realise is that the tenant does not have to accept...

Monte Christo to be extended

19 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Monte Christo road in Windhoek’s northern outskirts will be extended at an estimated cost of N$40 million.Octagon Construction has been appointed to...

Communications Act needs amendment –...

19 hours ago | Technology

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has called on lawmakers to amend the “outdated” Communications Act of 2009 in a bid to respond to...

A hidden epidemic

19 hours ago | Health

Cornelis de JoncheereMore than a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, the severe impact on older people is, sadly, plain to see. Not only are older...

Nam vs Uganda: ‘A runaway...

19 hours ago | Sports

The Ugandan She-Cranes continued their winning ways against the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels at the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament at the Cape Town International...

Load More