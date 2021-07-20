German scholarships for education students

Uaisiua Schusmeither is one of the beneficiaries. Vivienne Kaninas is a beneficiary of the AGDS and German embassy scholarships.

The German organisation AGDS (Arbeits- und Fördergemeinschaft der Deutschen Schulvereine in Namibia) and the German embassy announced the provision of scholarships for BA Education students.

This comes due to a lack of qualified teachers, which is one of the main challenges faced by the Namibian education system.

For many years, the organisation has provided scholarships to Namibian students studying for a Bachelor of Education for primary and secondary school. In return, the students commit to teaching at an AGDS school for a few years after the completion of their studies.

The AGDS is an umbrella organisation for school associations, which represents schools in Namibia where German is taught as a first language.

The German embassy has supported the AGDS in this quest to make this study course and profession more attractive for several years.

This year, deputy head of the German embassy Ellen Gölz, and chairman of the AGDS Hans-Joachim Böhme, signed a funding agreement to the tune of €7 500 (around N$126 000), which will finance scholarships for three students this year.

Beneficiary Vivienne Kaninas, a third-year bachelor student at the University of Namibia, said: “This scholarship is very important to me, since it allows me to study a subject I am passionate about, namely languages. It also gives me the opportunity to teach at one of the best German partner schools in Namibia once I have completed my degree.”

Fellow scholarship holder Uaisiua Schusmeither added that the scholarship has given her the opportunity to continue studying German as well as teaching others in the future. In addition, it enabled her to attend university, since her single mother could otherwise not have afforded the tuition fees.

