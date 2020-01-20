German support for agriculture

German Embassy Ambassador Mr. Herbert Beck handing over the keys of the vehicles to the Acting Executive Director and Director of Forestry Mr. Joseph Hailwa. Photo: APO Newsgroup

Vehicles and IT office equipment to the value of N$2 million was donated to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry and the University of Namibia by the German government.

The donation was through the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and is part of a wider cooperation between the two governments to promote bush control and sustainable biomass use in Namibia.

The donation includes three vehicles intended to strengthen monitoring and law enforcement capacities of the forestry authority in selected priority regions. In these regions, which are among the most severely affected by bush encroachment, the offices of the directorate of forestry are further equipped with computers and stationary.

The equipment enables the directorate to effectively implement ongoing re-engineering processes, which among others includes the digitalisation of its service delivery. The directorate increasingly relies on satellite images and aerial photos for farm inspections and will pilot a digital system for harvesting permit applications. This is meant to reduce the cost and turnaround time of the Directorate’s permitting process and in turn increase its reliability and efficiency.

According to the German Ambassador to Namibia, Mr Herbert Beck, “This handover affirms the mutual dedication to address developmental challenges, stimulating sustainable and equitable growth, creating jobs and providing equal opportunities. The German government has especially strengthened its efforts to foster the drought resilience of the Namibian population. In this context, the utilisation of bush biomass, for example for bush-based animal fodder, plays a vital role.”

In an effort to strengthen support services for the bush biomass sector in Namibia, further donations are made to selected partner institutions. As part of the handover, UNAM’s department of animal science received a laboratory incubator for analyses of bush-based animal fodder samples.

Due to the continuing drought, hundreds of farmers have resorted to producing bush-based emergency fodder in 2019. Dedicated laboratory capacities will help to improve the quality of the respective feed mixtures.



