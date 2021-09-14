German support for EMA

14 September 2021 | Society

The German embassy continues supporting Namibians in their fight against Covid-19, partnering with Emergency Medical Assistance (EMA) to support government in providing medical aid during the current pandemic and beyond. With a total of N$1.7 million from the 2021 micro project fund of the embassy, EMA will purchase five medical emergency units and additional equipment to hand to the health ministry This equipment will help support medical state institutions to mitigate the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on Windhoek residents. Moreover, the medical emergency units will help in the demand for urgent care and help manage the intake of non-Covid-19 related casualties. Pictured FLTR are Graziella Titus (German embassy), Fabian Martens (EMA), Ambassador Herbert Beck, and Mike Chart (EMA). Photo German embassy

