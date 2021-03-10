German support for LGBTIQ+ rights project

Beyoncé Garoes (left) of Rainbow Reflections of Namibia pictured with German ambassador Herbert Beck. Photo contributed

The Namibian NGO Rainbow Reflections of Namibia’s Beyoncé Garoes yesterday signed a funding agreement with the German embassy valued at N$820 048 for its project aimed at tackling discrimination against LGBTIQ+ students at tertiary education institutions.

Rainbow Reflections of Namibia advocates, empowers and creates a conducive environment for the LGBTIQ+ community with a focus on its youth, and the project is aimed at reducing discrimination against these students at a tertiary education level.

The establishment of student support groups at different institutions and awareness workshops will tackle discrimination while facilitating access to education for LGBTIQ+ persons by creating an inclusive environment.

German Ambassador Herbert Beck said that LGBTIQ+ persons have the same human rights as all other individuals, including human rights on grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity. “Specific action is often required to ensure the full enjoyment of these rights. The German government is resolutely opposed to any form of discrimination or violence against LGBTIQ+ persons and is working to ensure equal rights for all. In this endeavour, we cooperate closely with all parties concerned, including partners in civil society, both at home and abroad.”

