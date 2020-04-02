Germans back home

02 April 2020 | Transport

Since Monday, German airline Lufthansa has repatriated close to 1 200 passengers to Germany from Namibia, due to the global Covid-19 outbreak.
The airline said in a media statement it has extended the repatriation process, with flights scheduled from Windhoek to Frankfurt and Munich.
While the initial repatriation ended on 1 April 2020, the airline scheduled additional flights on Thursday, while another two are scheduled to leave on Friday and Saturday respectively.
Lufthansa said with the planned repatriation flights Lufthansa is offering over a thousand seats for passengers to fly back to Germany.
“In order to bring as many people as possible back home quickly, the Lufthansa Group is also operating numerous special flights all over the world,” it said.
Since 14 March 2020 to date, the group has flown more than 52 000 travellers back to their home countries which include Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium on over 270 special flights from around 60 airports on all five continents.
“Around 50 further flights are already in preparation. Clients are tour operators, cruise liners and the governments of the above-mentioned countries. In addition, the Lufthansa Group has already operated 13 special cargo flights with relief supplies on board,” said the airline.
Namibia Airline Company spokesperson, Dan Kamati, confirmed to Nampa that such flights are schedule, adding that many countries want to repatriate their citizens. “Namibia has also repatriated some of our own from Europe to get them closer to their families,” he added.
Countries like the United States of America has also put in place measures to repatriate their citizens from all over the world. – Nampa

