Gertze appointed as portfolio manager

29 August 2021 | Banking

STANLIB has reinforced the expertise of its asset management team with the appointment of Sade Gertze (pictured) as a portfolio manager for their Namibia Money Market and CashPlus Funds, following approval by the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority. Gertze joined STANLIB Namibia from NMG Consultants and Actuaries, where she was a financial analyst and investment consultant. She holds a BCom (Economics and Finance) from the University of Cape Town and is a CFA Charterholder. She reports to Victor Mphaphuli and Ansie van Rensburg.

