Get Apple tunes here now

Tech giant Apple announced on today that services will be available in 20 additional countries, while Apple Music will be available in 52 additional countries, including Namibia.

In a statement, vice president of Apple Music and International Content Oliver Schusser, said they are delighted to bring many of Apple’s most beloved services to users in more countries than ever, including the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and iCloud.

Besides Namibia, Apple Music is also expanding to a number of other African countries, including Angola, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Republic of the Congo and Tanzania.

New Apple Music subscribers in the 52 additional countries can enjoy a six-month free trial of the service, with locally curated playlists including Africa Now, Afrobeats Hits, Ghana Bounce and more. In addition, users have access to world-class music experts, tastemakers, and artist-led programs from globally celebrated creators including Virgil Abloh, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Pharrell and more.

The App Store, now in 175 countries and regions, is the world’s safest and most vibrant app marketplace, with over half a billion people visiting each week. It is the best place for users to discover new apps and allows developers of all sizes to distribute their apps to customers around the world.

The App Store features many ways for developers to build their businesses, and since it launched in 2008, developers have been creating innovative apps that influence culture and change lives.

