Get HPV tested now

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) concludes the first phase of community access services for HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) testing this week.

Namibian women aged between 25 and 50 are welcome to visit the CAN Medical Centre at 90 John Meinert Street in Windhoek West from Wednesday (26 February) to Friday (28 February) between 09:00 and 12:00

There are only 100 slots available at N$50 per patient.

The usual average cost ranges between N$750 and N$1200 per screening, however CAN has been able to provide access to this preventative screening for cervical cancer through the generous support of ROCHE and MaxiLabs.



Why should you get tested?

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point in their lives and some may be repeatedly infected.

HPV is sexually transmitted, but penetrative sex is not required for transmission. Skin-to-skin genital contact is a well-recognized mode of transmission. HPV infections usually clear up without any intervention within a few months after acquisition.

A small proportion of infections with certain types of HPV (HPV 16 & HPV 18 most commonly) can persist and progress to cervical cancer, especially with recurring infection and suppressed immune system (HIV+ individuals).

Cervical cancer is by far the most common HPV-related disease. Nearly all cases of cervical cancer can be attributable to HPV infection. The infection with certain HPV types also causes a proportion of cancers of the anus, vulva, vagina, penis and oropharynx, which are preventable using similar primary prevention strategies as those for cervical cancer.



Screening

Cervical cancer screening involves testing for pre-cancer and cancer among women who have no symptoms and may feel perfectly healthy. When screening detects pre-cancerous lesions, these can easily be treated, and cancer can be avoided. Screening can also detect cancer at an early stage and treatment has a high potential for cure.

Because pre-cancerous lesions take many years to develop, screening is recommended for every sexually active woman from age 25 and regularly afterwards (frequency depends on the screening test used).

For women living with HIV who are sexually active, screening should be done earlier, as soon as they know their HIV status. Screening has to be linked to access to treatment and management of positive screening tests. Screening without proper management is not ethical.

There are three different types of screening tests that are currently recommended by WHO:

1) HPV testing for high-risk HPV types.

2) Visual inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA)

3) Conventional (Pap) test and liquid-based cytology (LBC)

Results and further treatment (if necessary) will be guided by the CAN medical team once results are given.

To make an appointment, contact 061 237740 (Sr Aina Nghitongo or Martha Angolo).

