Get HPV tested now

25 February 2020 | Health

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) concludes the first phase of community access services for HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) testing this week.
Namibian women aged between 25 and 50 are welcome to visit the CAN Medical Centre at 90 John Meinert Street in Windhoek West from Wednesday (26 February) to Friday (28 February) between 09:00 and 12:00
There are only 100 slots available at N$50 per patient.
The usual average cost ranges between N$750 and N$1200 per screening, however CAN has been able to provide access to this preventative screening for cervical cancer through the generous support of ROCHE and MaxiLabs.

Why should you get tested?
Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. Most sexually active women and men will be infected at some point in their lives and some may be repeatedly infected.
HPV is sexually transmitted, but penetrative sex is not required for transmission. Skin-to-skin genital contact is a well-recognized mode of transmission. HPV infections usually clear up without any intervention within a few months after acquisition.
A small proportion of infections with certain types of HPV (HPV 16 & HPV 18 most commonly) can persist and progress to cervical cancer, especially with recurring infection and suppressed immune system (HIV+ individuals).
Cervical cancer is by far the most common HPV-related disease. Nearly all cases of cervical cancer can be attributable to HPV infection. The infection with certain HPV types also causes a proportion of cancers of the anus, vulva, vagina, penis and oropharynx, which are preventable using similar primary prevention strategies as those for cervical cancer.

Screening
Cervical cancer screening involves testing for pre-cancer and cancer among women who have no symptoms and may feel perfectly healthy. When screening detects pre-cancerous lesions, these can easily be treated, and cancer can be avoided. Screening can also detect cancer at an early stage and treatment has a high potential for cure.
Because pre-cancerous lesions take many years to develop, screening is recommended for every sexually active woman from age 25 and regularly afterwards (frequency depends on the screening test used).
For women living with HIV who are sexually active, screening should be done earlier, as soon as they know their HIV status. Screening has to be linked to access to treatment and management of positive screening tests. Screening without proper management is not ethical.
There are three different types of screening tests that are currently recommended by WHO:
1) HPV testing for high-risk HPV types.
2) Visual inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA)
3) Conventional (Pap) test and liquid-based cytology (LBC)
Results and further treatment (if necessary) will be guided by the CAN medical team once results are given.
To make an appointment, contact 061 237740 (Sr Aina Nghitongo or Martha Angolo).

Similar News

 

Residents build their own toilets

1 week ago - 18 February 2020 | Health

The Japanese government donated US$150 000 (about N$2 million) towards a project aimed at empowering residents living in informal settlements on how to build their...

Stay put for now GRN tells China students

1 week ago - 17 February 2020 | Health

The Namibian government is in constant communication with international organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO) to benchmark and coordinate its response with international best...

Cancer divide continues

3 weeks ago - 04 February 2020 | Health

Today’s World Cancer Day led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), aims to mobilise urgent action from individuals, governments and the global cancer...

Walking the talk

3 weeks ago - 03 February 2020 | Health

Tuesday 4 February is World Cancer Day, and together with Namibia Breweries and the O&L Group, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) aims to pledge...

CAN gears up for Africa Connect session

3 weeks ago - 03 February 2020 | Health

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) announced that it hosts the Afri-Can - Cancer in Africa Connect session that welcomes scientific minds from across the...

Healthcare at the crossroads

3 weeks ago - 03 February 2020 | Health

It is of growing concern that healthcare in Namibia has reached breaking point. A critical mess.On the one hand, the Ministry of Health and Social...

Reho abattoir remains closed

1 month - 15 January 2020 | Health

Rehoboth remains without an abattoir after the closure of the town’s only abattoir by Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) almost a month ago.The action by the...

The gift of change

2 months ago - 13 December 2019 | Health

December would probably be the worst time for most people to think about changing anything. Everyone seems tired and ready for relaxation. According to local...

Free help for foot and ankle patients

2 months ago - 12 December 2019 | Health

Claudia ReiterFor the second time, Namibia is hosting foot and ankle surgeons from Europe and America as part of the Steps2Walk conference currently taking place...

US launches circumcision drive

3 months ago - 18 November 2019 | Health

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson launched the new PEPFAR-funded voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) program “SAFE VMMC” in Namibia.The up to five-year, US$33.5 million program is...

Latest News

Register title deeds in March

5 hours ago | Local News

Residents living in informal settlements who are possession of a title deeds have between 9 and 13 March to register their ownership.In a notice by...

Big bucks for hooking the...

7 hours ago | Sports

The Summer Bass Classic is expected to take place in March following good rains received.The event, hosted by the Namibian Bass Angling Association (NBAA), was...

Growing what you eat

7 hours ago | Local News

Seventeen people have completed a course in permaculture at Farm Okukuna in Windhoek.This was the third course offered by the facility situated at the Goreangab...

Chill with Windhoek Express

7 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Thursday 27 February• 15:00 Public discussion: Namibian Youth - "A threat to democracy?" at the Katutura Community Art Centre. The guest speakers are Pius Iikwambi,...

Aschenborn exhibits

17 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

A collection of works by renowned Namibian artist Dieter Aschenborn is currently being exhibited in the Fine Art Gallery in SwakopmundDieter Aschenborn’s career as an...

From Covid-19 to pangolins

17 hours ago | Events

The Scientific Society hosts a public talk Dr Eric Dziuban of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, themed “Is the New Coronavirus a...

Laboratory on wheels on the...

17 hours ago | Education

The Rössing Foundation’s mobile laboratory recently received a boost, thanks to Hollard Namibia that donated N$37 000 to the cause, making it possible to take...

Camping, the outdoors and one...

17 hours ago | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] are ready for the biggest rock festival ever, with Camp Rock – a 3-day bonanza with local and international stars – taking...

Geen keer aan vegter Coenie

1 day - 26 February 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel – Bykans 11 jaar gelede, op 15 April 2009, het die lewe vir een gesin van Keetmanshoop vir altyd verander met die...

Load More