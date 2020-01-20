Get ready for NUST’s career fair
20 January 2020 | Education
Until then, NUST is inviting institutions, ministries, agencies and organisations to participate as exhibitors.
The purpose of the fair is to serve as a free resource and an way to meet the needs of both employers and potential employees and to aid the recruitment, application, and networking process; To serve as information sharing and recruitment opportunity to benefit both students and the exhibitors; To forge closer relationships with the business, industry, employers, government, and the community at large; To display the technological and skills-based nature of programmes offered at NUST; and to afford students and learners an opportunity to discover which potential employers are interested in their skills set in a cost effective, efficient manner
Participation costs N$2 500 for a 3x3 stand, with each exhibitor receiving certificates of participation, exhibitor cards, awards for winners and an invitation to a reception. Inquiries can be addressed to Michael Kisting at 061 207 2271 or [email protected], or Susan Dietlik at 061 207-2070 or [email protected]
Registrations and payments must be made by 2 March 2020.