Get ready for NUST’s career fair

The 5th Namibia University of Science and Technology’s (NUST) career fair is around the corner, with activities scheduled for 11 and 12 March.Until then, NUST is inviting institutions, ministries, agencies and organisations to participate as exhibitors.The purpose of the fair is to serve as a free resource and an way to meet the needs of both employers and potential employees and to aid the recruitment, application, and networking process; To serve as information sharing and recruitment opportunity to benefit both students and the exhibitors; To forge closer relationships with the business, industry, employers, government, and the community at large; To display the technological and skills-based nature of programmes offered at NUST; and to afford students and learners an opportunity to discover which potential employers are interested in their skills set in a cost effective, efficient mannerParticipation costs N$2 500 for a 3x3 stand, with each exhibitor receiving certificates of participation, exhibitor cards, awards for winners and an invitation to a reception. Inquiries can be addressed to Michael Kisting at 061 207 2271 or [email protected] , or Susan Dietlik at 061 207-2070 or [email protected] Registrations and payments must be made by 2 March 2020.