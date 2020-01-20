Get ready for NUST’s career fair

20 January 2020 | Education

The 5th Namibia University of Science and Technology’s (NUST) career fair is around the corner, with activities scheduled for 11 and 12 March.
Until then, NUST is inviting institutions, ministries, agencies and organisations to participate as exhibitors.
The purpose of the fair is to serve as a free resource and an way to meet the needs of both employers and potential employees and to aid the recruitment, application, and networking process; To serve as information sharing and recruitment opportunity to benefit both students and the exhibitors; To forge closer relationships with the business, industry, employers, government, and the community at large; To display the technological and skills-based nature of programmes offered at NUST; and to afford students and learners an opportunity to discover which potential employers are interested in their skills set in a cost effective, efficient manner
Participation costs N$2 500 for a 3x3 stand, with each exhibitor receiving certificates of participation, exhibitor cards, awards for winners and an invitation to a reception. Inquiries can be addressed to Michael Kisting at 061 207 2271 or [email protected], or Susan Dietlik at 061 207-2070 or [email protected]
Registrations and payments must be made by 2 March 2020.

Similar News

 

Celebrating education

2 hours ago | Education

Marking the second International Day of Education on 24 January, an online tool to measure progress in education around the world, will be launched during...

Starting grade 1 on a sweet note

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Education

There was a special hustle and bustle at the DHPS campus when the grade 1s of 2020 attended school for the first time. This year...

Big plans for Dagbreek

1 week ago - 17 January 2020 | Education

The Dagbreek School in Windhoek is currently busy working towards an urban farm and skills training centre.According to principle Paul du Plessis, the school gardening...

Make education your New Year’s resolution

1 week ago - 13 January 2020 | Education

Albin JacobsWith the holiday season drawing to a close, it is time to focus on 2020.Almost everyone makes some kind of New Year’s resolution, even...

Recollecting the past for the present

1 month - 06 December 2019 | Education

A total of 140 German schools abroad were called to participate in a competition for projects commemorating culture(s). Contributions within the respective contexts of German...

CCSO projects end on a high note

1 month - 05 December 2019 | Education

Earlier today the European Union (EU) and Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS) held an end of project event in Windhoek to celebrate the successes and achievements...

Solar system for pre-school

1 month - 02 December 2019 | Education

The Bright Hill pre-school in Okuryangava recently received a solar system and security fencedonated by the German embassy.In addition to the solar system, lamps could...

JPK Trust hands over excellence awards

1 month - 29 November 2019 | Education

The 20th anniversary of the Judge JP Karuaihe Trust and the 13th annual JPK Trust Legal Excellence Awards took place in the capital recently. For...

Mandume kids ready for 2020

1 month - 26 November 2019 | Education

Maltas Club Namibia partnered with the Olupandu Foundation and White Feather Creations to host the graduation ceremony of the Mandume Kindergarten in Okahandja Park at...

More support for SPES

1 month - 25 November 2019 | Education

The Step out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement and Support (SPES) organisation – a charity established to serve Namibia’s less fortunate children and youth –...

Latest News

Inwoners soek by mekaar insae

5 hours ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel Die Facebookblad, Okahandja Today, het besluit om inwoners te nader oor die uitdagings wat in die dorp ondervind word.Volgens die inskrywing vroeër in...

Mahindra se Pik (me) Up...

22 hours ago | Motors

Dirk GallowitzMahindra het sopas hul Pik Up S11 met outomatiese ratkas in Suider-Afrika bekendgestel – die eerste land in die wêreld om dit te doen.Mahindra...

Don’t be a vishing victim

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Banking

Jacquiline PackIn the past, the physical cloning of bankcards was one of the most prevalent methods fraudsters used to steal money from bank accounts. The...

Big plans for Beatrice

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) promises a great year ahead, as the sports body plans to fulfil all its obligations, says national coordinator Solly...

Starting grade 1 on a...

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Education

There was a special hustle and bustle at the DHPS campus when the grade 1s of 2020 attended school for the first time. This year...

Exercise-wise in today’s world

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Life Style

With the rising cost of living, many struggle to find room in the budget for a gym membership. One way around this, is to convert...

Boost for Katutura projects

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Business

The Katutura East Constituency office handed over equipment worth N$150 000 to eight projects ranging from upholstery, laundry, catering, sewing and tailoring and welding services...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Unam visual arts graduate exhibition at the National Art Gallery until 25 January.Friday 24 January• 14:00 The Goethe Stage project that assists local...

Betty is breaking artistic chains

1 day - 23 January 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel Told that she would be “wasting her brain” if she decided to go into the arts, Betty Sibeso is now showing the world...

Load More