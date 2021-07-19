Get ready to boot out cancer!

19 July 2021 | Social Issues

On Friday, 30 July 2021, the Cancer Association of Namibia is “giving cancer the boot from Namibia”!
While we are all fighting Covid-19 as bravely was we can, we must remember that the war on cancer hasn’t subsided, and now more than ever vulnerable cancer patients need our support.
Yes, we need to educate and inform ourselves on how to possibly prevent and earlier detect cancer. But we need to lend a helping hand to cancer patients who may be struggling financially or emotionally during their cancer treatment journey.
Buy a pair of funky shoelaces, socks or wear your ribbon proudly on Friday, 30 July 2021 and help CAN pay it forward through our patient support programmes.
All donations in support of this project are welcome.
For more info and to get your funky laces, contact CAN at 061 237 740 or [email protected]

