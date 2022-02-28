Get ready to ride the ridges!

28 February 2022 | Sports

With less than a month to go before 152 riders embark on the first ever PSG Ride the Ridges, co-sponsored by Capricorn Group, excitement is growing for this epic mountain bike adventure on the beautiful scenic ridges surrounding Windhoek.
The idea is to offer a world-class stage race, offering a unique experience for riders around the capital.
The 3-day journey comprises three stages, starting and ending at Heja Lodge. The first stage, “Chase the Sun”, starts at 15:00 on Friday 25 March, with cyclists that will enjoy breathtaking scenery from some of the highest mountains surrounding Windhoek.
On Saturday, 26 March, the second stage takes riders over virgin jeep track and over more ridges spread over three privately owned farms. The last stage starts on Sunday, 27 March, where riders will be taking a shorter route through the scenic Las Vega Namibia camp.
There will be water points on all three stages as well as a Rider Village that will bring out the deeper essence of the event, with some surprises waiting for the riders. The water points will be stocked with everything riders may need, as well as entertainment. The Rider Village will host a gin bar, craft beer, good food and loads of stalls for riders and their family, friends as well as the general public to enjoy.
PSG Ride the Ridges is unlike anything riders have ever experienced in Namibia, with riders walking away from this unforgettable experience richer and hungry to find out when the next PSG Ride the Ridges will be hosted.
“The Capricorn Group is proud of its partnership with PSG in hosting this very unique 3-day stage race. Our vision is to grow the PSG Ride the Ridges event in 2023, offering even more riders an opportunity to have access to and explore the beautiful scenery around the ridges of Windhoek,” said Capricorn’s Marlize Horn.
For more information, visit @ridetheridges on Facebook or www.cycletec.com.na. Regular updates and information will be shared on these platforms.

