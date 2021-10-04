Get ready to rock local fashion!

04 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

November is set to host the second edition of Fashion Pitch Night during the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week (MTC WFW).
This year, the concept has been adjusted to accommodate not only designers and make-up artists, but also budding hairstylists, and will be hosted by Launch Namibia and MTC WFW for the second time.
Launch Namibia is a motivational business platform which strives to foster the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Namibia by playing its role as the link between start-ups and the public and private sectors.
MTC WFW is a week-long event which looks to showcase designers across the African continent alongside home-grown Namibian talent – from emerging and student designers to established designers.
It’s a song that has long been sung – that the Namibian fashion community, and specifically designers, do not receive enough support to grow. The current global crisis that is the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t made things easy for business operations, with governments all over the world putting restrictive measures in place to curb the aggressive spread of the virus.
In December 2020, the two entities decided to collaborate on the first ever fashion-themed pitch night – an initiative to bring fashion and entrepreneurship together to benefit all stakeholders within the space, i.e. operating and/or aspiring fashion-preneurs, prospective investors, etc.
The idea was to pitch a business to a panel of judges and investors visually. The applicants’ range was thus narrowed down to emerging fashion designers and aspiring make-up artists.
For more information on the event, email [email protected] .

Similar News

 

‘Kalmeer’ met Janie Bay

3 days ago - 01 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die immergewilde Suid-Afrikaanse sanger Janie Bay het pas ’n video vir die tweede enkelsnit vanaf haar album Prisma uitgereik. Die liedjie “Kalmeer” gaan oor die...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 days ago - 30 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Laughter, sadness, joy, wonders and timeless stories

4 days ago - 30 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibian edition of the European Union (EU) film festival kicks off in the capital on 6 October, with screenings every Wednesday until 1 December...

Film and theatre awards postponed

5 days ago - 29 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibian Theatre and Film Awards that honour talent in local theatre and film productions, will return in 2022 to allow filmmakers and external theatre...

Namibia invited to the Oscars

5 days ago - 28 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Film Commission (NFC) has extended an invitation to local film makers to submit their work in the category for the International Feature Film...

Award-winning Cassidy on this Friday

6 days ago - 27 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

In this month’s edition of Night under the Stars at the Goethe Institute in the capital on Friday 1 October, singer Cassidy performs songs from...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 23 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Beautiful instrumentals this weekend

1 week ago - 23 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Youth Orchestra of Namibia’s (YONA) clarinet, flute and oboe teachers join forces on Saturday at 18:30 to present a concert at the NG Kerk...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 16 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Zula with Gazza and KFC

2 weeks ago - 16 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

In October last year, KFC approached Gazza to be the official judge and mentor for their 50/50 festive campaign.“Working with Gazza and his team, to...

Latest News

Eye clinic gets N$1.5 million

3 hours ago | Health

Windhoek [email protected] Namdia Foundation handed over an Optical Coherence Tomography machine as part of a N$1.5 million donation to the Windhoek Eye Clinic on Friday.The...

New IDs on the cards

5 hours ago | Government

Information minister Peya Mushelenga announced that Cabinet has approved the introduction and launch of new identity documents (ID) cards that will be issued to citizens,...

Tradeport’s consultants urged to step...

5 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian SPCA has called for the recusal of EnviroLeap, the consultancy working to secure environmental approval for Tradeport Namibia’s plans to import...

Passport message is fake

21 hours ago | Crime

Executive director in the Ministry of Home Affairs Ettienne Maritz, has warned members of the public not to respond to an SMS notification message telling...

More investment needed for life...

21 hours ago | Education

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has urged Namibia to invest more in life skills education to assist accelerate the country’s efforts...

Chelsi visits Orlindi

21 hours ago | Social Issues

Miss Namibia 2021, Chelsi Shikongo, visited the Orlindi Orphanage in Windhoek recently, where she spent a few amazing hours with the children. “The team, led...

New book on snakes

2 days ago - 01 October 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] first book of Namibian snakes by Dr Christo Buys and Francois Theart is now available in bookstores.The book introduces everyone that is...

Big tea party for cancer

2 days ago - 01 October 2021 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] years ago, five women decided to organise the first edition of Namibia’s Biggest Tea Party 4 Hope (NBT4Hope) to support organisations that...

US climate envoy visits Namibia

2 days ago - 01 October 2021 | Environment

A US delegation focused on climate change and clean energy met today with Namibian government officials and civil society to encourage partnerships on clean energy...

Load More