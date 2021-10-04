Get ready to rock local fashion!
04 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment
This year, the concept has been adjusted to accommodate not only designers and make-up artists, but also budding hairstylists, and will be hosted by Launch Namibia and MTC WFW for the second time.
Launch Namibia is a motivational business platform which strives to foster the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Namibia by playing its role as the link between start-ups and the public and private sectors.
MTC WFW is a week-long event which looks to showcase designers across the African continent alongside home-grown Namibian talent – from emerging and student designers to established designers.
It’s a song that has long been sung – that the Namibian fashion community, and specifically designers, do not receive enough support to grow. The current global crisis that is the Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t made things easy for business operations, with governments all over the world putting restrictive measures in place to curb the aggressive spread of the virus.
In December 2020, the two entities decided to collaborate on the first ever fashion-themed pitch night – an initiative to bring fashion and entrepreneurship together to benefit all stakeholders within the space, i.e. operating and/or aspiring fashion-preneurs, prospective investors, etc.
The idea was to pitch a business to a panel of judges and investors visually. The applicants’ range was thus narrowed down to emerging fashion designers and aspiring make-up artists.
For more information on the event, email [email protected] .