Get your educational booklets here!

NMH, ministry take hands

01 March 2021 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected]

My Zone and Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) will once again print and distribute educational booklets for pre-primary pupils, as well as grades 1, 2 and 3.
Each booklet contains two weeks of practice sheets that include activities for language development, mathematics and other academic skills. Activities are fun, educational and based on the national curriculum. Weekly the booklets will contain 14 exercise sheets, so one booklet will have 28 exercise sheets.
A total of 36 weeks will be used for each grade this year, with a total of 18 booklets per grade.
They will be translated into nine languages: English, Afrikaans, German, Rukwangali, Khoekhoegowab, Oshindonga, Otjiherero, Oshikwanyama and Silozi.
NMH works closely with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture to provide teachers and senior education officials (SEOs) who help with the compilation and revision of each booklet. The National Institute for Education Development (NIED) ensures that each booklet is in accordance with national curriculum standards.
Eight teachers and two SEOs help with the compilation and 13 teachers with the translation of the booklets.
An average of 110 000 booklets per grade – 440 000 per week in total – will be distributed to all schools nationwide every week. The booklets will be available at the daily newspaper through street sales and will be delivered to all schools in Namibia.

The weekly schedule is as follows:
Mondays: Grade 3
Tuesdays: Grade 2
Wednesdays: Grade 1
Thursdays: Pre-primary

My Zone also offers daily lessons from their own “online school” for each grade on the Facebook pages Zoshy and Active Kids. Booklets and online lessons will be posted weekly on www.zoshy.online and parents and teachers can also join Zoshy on Telegram.
The first week's booklets will only be available in English and Afrikaans, but from next week in all the other languages.
If you are a teacher at a pre-primary school or early childhood development centre and would like booklets delivered weekly, call or WhatsApp 081 740 3759 for more information.

