Get your house Christmas ready

Photo Pixabay

December is here, which means that if you have yet to put up your Christmas decorations, then you’re already behind!

But, despite the Christmas stockings, Santa figurines, and elf on the shelf, you still can’t seem to get into the Christmas spirit… Luckily, there are a few solutions to help amp up the Christmas cheer in your household.

Below, RE/MAX suggests three things homeowners can try to get into the spirit of the season:

• Buy locally made gifts from local entrepreneurs

Part of what makes Christmas so special is the spirit of generosity that comes with the season. Buying your gifts from a local store is a great way to double up on your giving – not only are your loved ones receiving gifts, but you are also ploughing back into the local economy.

• Pack out and donate

Nothing helps provide that warm and fuzzy feeling of festive cheer than knowing that you’re helping your fellow man. Start making room for the barrage of gifts you’re about to receive by donating the things you no longer want or need.

Spend some time going through your wardrobe, kitchen and cupboards, children’s playroom, and garage or outdoor shed and donate unwanted and unused items to local charity shops, homeless shelters, hospitals or any other organisation for the less fortunate.

• Spend quality time with loved ones

Spending quality time with your friends and family is what this season is all about. If you’re struggling to get into the festive spirit, arrange a Christmas-themed gathering with friends and family. This can be anything from joining a local carols evening to just cuddling up with your family to watch Christmas movies in your lounge or having the family over for fruit cake and hot chocolate. If you have young children, spend a day in your kitchen baking cookies for Santa. If your home is too small to enjoy a bake-a-thon or Christmas gathering, perhaps it’s time to give yourself the gift of a new home.



