Get your house Christmas ready

05 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

December is here, which means that if you have yet to put up your Christmas decorations, then you’re already behind!
But, despite the Christmas stockings, Santa figurines, and elf on the shelf, you still can’t seem to get into the Christmas spirit… Luckily, there are a few solutions to help amp up the Christmas cheer in your household.
Below, RE/MAX suggests three things homeowners can try to get into the spirit of the season:
• Buy locally made gifts from local entrepreneurs
Part of what makes Christmas so special is the spirit of generosity that comes with the season. Buying your gifts from a local store is a great way to double up on your giving – not only are your loved ones receiving gifts, but you are also ploughing back into the local economy.
• Pack out and donate
Nothing helps provide that warm and fuzzy feeling of festive cheer than knowing that you’re helping your fellow man. Start making room for the barrage of gifts you’re about to receive by donating the things you no longer want or need.
Spend some time going through your wardrobe, kitchen and cupboards, children’s playroom, and garage or outdoor shed and donate unwanted and unused items to local charity shops, homeless shelters, hospitals or any other organisation for the less fortunate.
• Spend quality time with loved ones
Spending quality time with your friends and family is what this season is all about. If you’re struggling to get into the festive spirit, arrange a Christmas-themed gathering with friends and family. This can be anything from joining a local carols evening to just cuddling up with your family to watch Christmas movies in your lounge or having the family over for fruit cake and hot chocolate. If you have young children, spend a day in your kitchen baking cookies for Santa. If your home is too small to enjoy a bake-a-thon or Christmas gathering, perhaps it’s time to give yourself the gift of a new home.

Similar News

 

The Empty Armchair debuts

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Dr Libertina Amathila’s latest book, The Empty Armchair, was launched in the capital last week.When Deputy Prime Minister Dr Libertina Amathila retired in 2010, after...

Musicwoche to hit the high notes

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Namibian musicians from diverse backgrounds have been busy this week preparing for the 54th Swakopmunder Musikwoche’s main concert scheduled to take place on Saturday (14...

Chill with Windhoek Express

6 days ago - 11 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Shades of Ghana, a collection of glass beads, batik and clothing created by Kudjo Owusu, is exhibited at the Omba Gallery until 15...

Frozen II hits fever pitch

6 days ago - 11 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

If you have young girls in the house, there is no way you could have missed that Frozen II began screening in Windhoek last week....

Art in the east

1 week ago - 09 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

The national arts extension programme under the ministry of education arts and culture held the first-ever art exhibition in Gobabis last Thursday, where 18 local...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 04 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Atelier 7881 presents a monochrome exhibition with paintings, sketches and collages by Marcii Magson at 10 Oranje Street in Windhoek until 5 December....

What’s hot and happening at the coast

1 week ago - 04 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Bank Windhoek hosts the annual Summer Festival for visitors to the coast from Friday 6 December until Saturday 21 December, featuring loads of entertainment and...

Dancing their way to N$30 000!

1 week ago - 04 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Yolanda Nel The fourth Kongoma dance festival is almost at its end, with the final taking place on Saturday at theSam Nujoma stadium.According to organiser...

Ghetto dreams are gold

2 weeks ago - 03 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Swakopmund • [email protected] hip-hop artist Paulus Kavindji (23), better known as Yung Kavin, has just released his second studio album, Ghetto Hero.Talking to this publication,...

Celebrating the end of a decade

2 weeks ago - 03 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

There are only a handful days left of this year, but also of this entire decade! To mark the end of thisimportant cycle, the public...

Latest News

The gift of change

4 days ago - 13 December 2019 | Health

December would probably be the worst time for most people to think about changing anything. Everyone seems tired and ready for relaxation. According to local...

The Empty Armchair debuts

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Dr Libertina Amathila’s latest book, The Empty Armchair, was launched in the capital last week.When Deputy Prime Minister Dr Libertina Amathila retired in 2010, after...

Musicwoche to hit the high...

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Namibian musicians from diverse backgrounds have been busy this week preparing for the 54th Swakopmunder Musikwoche’s main concert scheduled to take place on Saturday (14...

Don’t be fooled!

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Banking

“While everyone starts to relax and ease up for the upcoming holidays, this is exactly when criminals, fraudsters and scam artists become more active. Our...

Free help for foot and...

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Health

Claudia ReiterFor the second time, Namibia is hosting foot and ankle surgeons from Europe and America as part of the Steps2Walk conference currently taking place...

Cooking up a plan to...

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Local News

Ester Kamati The Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) showed support to the LidarFoundation’s initiatives by donating kitchen equipment towards their skills training programme.The...

NHE housing project starts in...

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel A total of N$2.8 million from a N$10 million budget will be used by the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) to build eight houses...

Saam word mooi gemaak

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Een mooi gebaar het ’n kettingreaksie op Rehoboth meegebring: Om meisies mooi te maak vir hulle matriekafskeid.Monika van Wyk en haar ma, Memory,...

A coat of excellence

6 days ago - 11 December 2019 | Life Style

An elated Hugo Nell was announced as the winner of the N$50 000 cash prize in NEO Paint’s Paint Namibia a Different Colour competition. The...

Load More