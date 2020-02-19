Get your ID now

19 February 2020 | Local News

The ministry of home affairs and immigration called on Namibians who applied for identity documents (IDs) to collect the document at their nearest office in all 14 regions as per the distributed list.
In advertisements in local media earlier this week, the ministry said it is committed to deliver national documents to the public, but it is of great concern that ID cards produced are not collected - resulting in 51 000 uncollected IDs as of end November last year.
The ministry said a list of names of people who did not collect their identity cards and centres of collection along with dates were shared with all regional council and constituency offices.
According to the statement, the distribution of uncollected ID cards commenced on Monday and ends on 6 March 2020. “By law, all citizens and permanent resident permit (PRP) holders must apply for ID cards when they turn 16 years of age or immediately after someone’s citizenship or PRP has been granted,” home affairs said.
Individuals were further urged to keep their national documents in a safe and secure place as the ministry said it is their “greatest asset”.

