Get your JAC here

Namibian dealership a top-seller

In October, JAC Motors South Africa appointed four new dealers, increasing its total number of dealer outlets to sixty. Since opening in September, the outlet in Windhoek become one of brand’s top-selling dealerships overnight.

“The appointment of the two dealerships in neighbouring countries is an important milestone in our growth strategy. We will keep growing our footprint locally and across our borders to support our customers from all corners of the market,” said Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors South Africa.

Four years ago, JAC Motors started with only ten dealers across South Africa. Since then, its dealer footprint grew to 48 at the beginning of 2021, with 12 new dealers added during this year.

Over this period, the JAC Motors product offering grew to include its leisure T6 and T8 double-cab bakkies aimed at the lifestyle market. Its X200 forward-cab series offers class-leading performance and payloads, and is the only double-cab configuration in its market segment.

The introduction of its N-Series trucks in the local market further contributed to its growth. The N56 3-tonne truck, which has sold more than one million units globally, is regarded as the best urban logistic solution. The N90 product range is particularly popular with transport operators because of its durability and low maintenance cost.



Priorities

“From when we introduced JAC Motors to the South African motoring public, our priorities have been the extension of our dealer network and the implementation of rigid after-sales service capabilities, including a five-year/150 000km manufacturer warranty,” Göbel said.

In July, JAC Motors South Africa introduced its new N55 EV battery-electric truck fitted with the latest onboard EV technology. The N55 EV became an instant hit worldwide with transport operators. Recently, DHL signed a 30 unit fleet deal with JAC Motors in Brazil, a significant step forward for both companies regarding their carbon emissions goals.

“We are excited about the introduction of the new N55 EV. It is safe, reliable, comfortable and economical, and we believe it will change the commercial landscape as we know it, including the face of our future dealerships,” adds Göbel.

JAC Motors South Africa has successfully established its global customer-centred management concept to meet its customers' mobility needs and ensure high customer satisfaction levels.

“The consistent adherence to JAC Motors' customer-centred management concept has won the favour of customers and has received high praise from the media who have reviewed our products worldwide,” Göbel concluded. - quickpic.co.za

