Get your kapana cook on

27 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off was launched last week, with members of the media battling it out to be crowned the Nedbank Media Kapana Cook-Off winner.
The competition began as a small event in 2014 when the bank opened their new branch in Ongwediva. It quickly became popular due to both the novelty, but also the ease of association with a concept that celebrates a uniquely Namibian delicacy.
Since then the cook-off has grown in leaps and bounds, as more people gravitate to the concept, prompting Nedbank Namibia to roll out the competition to other regions.
Speaking at the launch, Nedbank’s Gernot de Klerk said that the bank’s aim is to celebrate excellence in this field, to spur on endemic entrepreneurial spirit, and to foster a spirit of unity by celebrating something that all Namibians can relate to. “The accolades that Nedbank Namibia has received as a consequence of our involvement, has certainly exceeded our expectations.”
Through continuous support, investment in the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off topped N$500 000 in 2019. “By partnering with like-minded organisations, including the Namibia Chefs Association, we wish to give credence to this uniquely Namibian delicacy and grow its popularity beyond its current societal confines. Our ultimate objective is that kapana will transcend any prejudicial inhibitors and become popular at all walks of life in Namibia. We believe that the involvement of NamChefs has seen kapana make its way onto menus.”

More support
Bakpro, with their slogan “Bake with confidence”, is a proud sponsor of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off this year. Since vetkoek and kapana go together so well, it makes sense to collaborate with the company that boasts of baking the best vetkoek in town.
According to Corporate Brand Manager of Namib Mills, Adens Kamwi, “we are proud to be both associated and sponsoring the Nedbank Kapana event in their endeavours to empower young and upcoming entrepreneurs with a total sponsorship of N$100 000”.
The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off has created successful entrepreneurs, with the 2018 winner Sakeus Kateya, being the most successful in this field. Now employing at least five people, Kateya has acquired an additional food trailer and is making steady progress to entrench his brand as a kapana champion.
The winner this year goes home with about N$100 000 worth of prizes.
Entries are officially open, with regional rounds scheduled for Ongwediva on 26 August, in Windhoek on 12 September, and Walvis Bay on 26 September. The final will take place in Windhoek on 24 October.
Entry forms for the 2020 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off are available at all Nedbank branches countrywide.

The Nedbank Namibia Kapana Cook-Off is in full swing. Photo contributed

