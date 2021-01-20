Get your negative results via SMS

20 January 2021 | Health

The health ministry announced that negative Coronavirus Covid-19 test results from the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) would now be communicated to clients via SMS. These messages will be accompanied by a link that will direct clients to the NIP website, which contains a section on frequently asked questions.
The ministry further urged clients to make use of the NIP website in addition to the Covid-19 hotline and toll-free number 0800 100 100 that can be used for further inquiries.
Clients will receive a negative results notification through an official NIP phone number 40400, warning that individuals forging text messages from unauthorized phone numbers would be investigated and held legally accountable.
“Any text message not sent from this number is not from NIP. The ministry condemns misinformation to any persons or to the general public. Anyone who is found to be wilfully misleading, misinforming or spreading false information to the public in this regard will be prosecuted,” according to a ministerial statement.
Health executive director, Ben Nangombe, said that it is a pilot initiative will be rolled out to other laboratories’ in due course, adding that the initiative is a secure means of communication that will bring efficiency to the system.
“We will embrace this form of communication because it is efficient and it will enable health professionals to concentrate more on positive cases in terms of making telephone calls and counselling. We want to have a situation where people are taken out of a sense of worry while awaiting their results.” – Nampa

