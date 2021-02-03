Get your results here!

03 February 2021 | Education

The education ministry announced that it made good progress with the marking and processing of examination data and will thus be able to officially release the NSSC provisional results for both grade 11 Ordinary Level (new) and grade 12 Higher Level and Ordinary Level (old) for all candidates on 5 February.
This year, 113 361 candidates comprising 21 648 NSSC Ordinary Level (new), 23 118 NSSC Higher Level and 68 595 NSSX Ordinary Level (old) candidates were registered.
The results will be available on the ministry's website, via SMS and in printed editions by Namibia Media Holdings (with candidate numbers only – no names) shortly after midnight.

To get your results:
• Send an SMS with your grade, followed by your full candidate number to 2929, 99099 or 55755. In response your surname, name and results will be displayed;
• Access the MOE website at www.moe.gov.na;
• Get your hands on the NMH printed results at selected retailers across the country for N$15 each; or
• Visit myzone.com.na
The printed editions, websites and SMS service will become active on Friday 5 February at 00:15.

All candidates who were registered for the 2020 national examinations are reminded to have their candidate numbers close by to access their results. Regional offices will provide a service during office hours by supplying the results from the broadsheets to candidates and relatives who personally visit the regional offices.

