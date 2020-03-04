Get your swimming trunks ready!

Pointbreak Open Water Swim on Sunday

Many of Namibia's top swimmers are taking part at the annual Pointbreak Open Water Swim (OWS) at the Lake Oanob Resort on Sunday.

The current rainfall has increased water levels of the dam from 37% to a whopping 94%. The last time the dam was this full was almost a decade ago.

Participants can choose between a 2.1km, 700m, and an arduous 5km swim. The last event of the day is the much anticipated Kids Fun Swim of approximately 150m. Children can swim with the assistance of their parents, make use of boards or any other device they wish to assist them.

According to event organisers, OTB Sport, they expect around 280 people at this year’s Pointbreak OWS. “It is a very diverse field. Namibia's top swimmers take part and the veteran and master category is also very competitive. Others partake for the social and lifestyle aspect. It is a day to be enjoyed at the dam across the age groups.”

Top Namibian swimmers competing in the various distances include Jose Canjulo, Vicky Botha, Arian Naukosha, Nico and Tiana Esslinger, Trisha Mutumbulua and Oliver and Michaela Ohm, to name a few. Heleni Stergiadis is the firm favourite for the 5km distance, which she won in 2019 in 1:03:01.

Online entries are open until 12:00 today, although late entries are possible at OTB Sport Wernhil on Thursday from 11:00 to 15:00.

The 5km starts at 09:00, the 700m at 09:30 and the 2.1km at 10:00. The Kiddies Fun event will take place at 11:00, followed by the prize giving at around 12:00.

OTB Sport extends its thanks to Pointbreak for their generous sponsorship over the past several years, as well as their critical contribution to Namibian OWS.

Visit www.otbsport.com for entries and race information.



