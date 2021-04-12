GIPF and member education

12 April 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Amos Kambonde

Since March 2020, thousands of GIPF members were affected by the lockdown due to Covid-19.
On an annual basis, GIPF implements a robust member education programme, which entails visiting employers and members around the country.
Amidst the challenges that came with the pandemic, it has given us opportunities to refurbish our efforts and look for new ways on how to implement our activities. It is also important to note that the fund has been able to process members’ claims with minimum disruption.
Apart from the face-to-face engagements, the fund introduced digital platforms to engage the vast number of members. Now GIPF communicates to members via online platforms, such as the website, broadcast media, and social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Members have been and are still strongly encouraged to make use of our digital platforms as well as the member portal to access GIPF services. This in turn minimises traffic to GIPF offices nationwide and subsequently reduces the risk of them getting Covid-19.

Looking ahead
In efforts to engage our members, GIPF plans to start the year with an extensive investment campaign that will be on television, in print media and all the fund’s social media platforms. The campaign seeks to showcase the value creation that the fund has made to the socio-economy of Namibia.
In addition to this campaign, the fund has decided to increase the annual member education radio campaign to a bi-annual campaign.
The campaigns will focus on disseminating information on the fund’s benefits and is aired on radio in different vernaculars to reach more members. The radio programme will further educate members on pension fund related matters.
As a pension fund, stakeholder relationships and engagement remain critical to the fund’s growth. It further empowers members with appropriate information, which enlightens them on their benefits and the rules of the Fund.
It is our duty to make sure that our members and the general public are informed and well educated about our roles and responsibilities. Therefore, we encourage employers as well as members to invite us to visit their workplaces in smaller groups or on digital platforms for information sessions. We are aware of the risk involved, hence the regulations as set by government will be adhered to.
The impact of Covid-19 will still be felt in 2021. We urge our members to continue to use our social media platforms and website for interactive sessions. Alternatively, members are encouraged to call any of our regional offices countrywide for further assistance.
*Amos Kambonde is the GIPF’s Manager: Marketing Services.

Similar News

 

The dollar-rand peg: Time to decouple?

1 week ago - 30 March 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Carel Jordaan, RMB TraderNamibia’s sophisticated and liquid foreign exchange market plays a crucial role in its economy. Notwithstanding the country’s size, we have...

Sport creates equality – and it starts at school...

3 weeks ago - 16 March 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Jacobina Tangi UushonaThe month of March is when we celebrate International Women’s Day. But frankly, getting one day in March is not enough...

The Privacy Guide: Simple tools to keep you better...

1 month - 12 March 2021 | Opinion

Matthew Stern WhatsApp did a great job of awakening the user privacy and security debate earlier in the year, with their controversial privacy policy which...

The impact of Covid-19 on women

1 month - 07 March 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Sepo HaihamboAt the core of its purpose, commemorating International Women’s Day is aimed at celebrating women’s accomplishments as well as to honour their...

Don’t just acknowledge…celebrate women in IT

1 month - 05 March 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Ilana ErasmusMarch 8th is International Women’s Day – the one day in a year that women, their accomplishments and contributions to life, society...

‘NEEEB will do more harm than good’ – Team...

1 month - 02 March 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Pieter van NiekerkAdding its voice of concern to those of other industry and private-sector players, Team Namibia calls the latest National Equitable Economic...

New age marketing during the pandemic

1 month - 02 March 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Marlize MareeWhat a roller coaster ride it continues to be, especially when all your resources depend mainly on digital marketing.Not in a million...

Taking public responsibility seriously

1 month - 01 March 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Natasja BeyleveldAccording to official policy statements, Namibia should be moving towards a knowledge-based economy. However, to reach this goal the equality of education...

Cyber security during a Covid era

1 month - 28 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Martin HamukwayaThe Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has in recent years increased the shift and reliance in the use of information technology for...

Ace that job interview

1 month - 25 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Chantelle ReidAn essential step in the employment process is interviewing qualified candidates. An interview is a structured conversation where one participant asks questions,...

Latest News

Young tennis talent on display

16 hours ago | Sports

This past weekend the Namibia Tennis Association hosted their fourth national tournament for the year sponsored by Sanlam.The tournament took place in Windhoek and 70...

‘Windhoek has delivered nothing’ -...

19 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek Mayor Job Amupanda says he is disappointed by the slow pace at which residential plotsare serviced at Goreangab Extension Four.The project forms part of...

Local manufacture of uniforms ‘soon’

19 hours ago | Local News

Trade minister Lucia Iipumbu said the School Uniform Project aimed to embargo the importation ofschool uniforms and having them produced locally, is at an advanced...

FUTSAL finally on the go

2 days ago - 09 April 2021 | Sports

FUTSAL Namibia kicked off its league activities at the Windhoek Show Grounds in the capital today (Friday, 9 April).Speaking to the media yesterday, Andrei Tirtirau...

RCC on the streets

2 days ago - 09 April 2021 | Business

The Roads Contractor Company (RCC) was on Thursday evicted from a rented building owned by the Namibia Post and Telecom Holdings Limited (NPTH) for non-payment.RCC...

Park fees increase

2 days ago - 09 April 2021 | Tourism

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has introduced new park entrance and conservation fees for visitors, effective 1 April 2021.In a media statement, the...

‘Any one of six’ can...

2 days ago - 09 April 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • Tielman van LillThe participation of mountain bikers from South Africa will lend extra weight to the Nedbank UCI Class 1 and UCI Junior...

Cleaning operation at Alte Feste

2 days ago - 09 April 2021 | Infrastructure

Anyone who has wanted to see the Alte Feste and the “Reiterdenkmal” in the past few weeks has been disappointed. What tourists describe as one...

How to become a ninja

2 days ago - 09 April 2021 | Sports

Windhoek [email protected] you ever thought you want to become a ninja, then you are in luck and should definitely not miss out on Namibia’s first...

Load More