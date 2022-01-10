GIPF biometrics remain suspended

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced that that their biometric verification system remains suspended.

According to the GIPF’s Ignatius Manyando, the country is still experiencing an alarming increase in Covid-19 cases. “As such, the fund continues efforts to protect annuitants, particularly pensioners, as well as GIPF staff. Thus biometric verification remains suspended.

“I would like to assure our GIPF beneficiaries (retirees, spousal, and child annuitants) that this suspension will in no way affect their monthly annuities. Our annuitants can maintain peace of mind knowing that we continue to administer their benefits in the most prudent manner and can continue to expect that their benefits will be paid timeously as usual,” he said.

He added that in the case of death of a beneficiary, family members are encouraged to immediately contact their nearest GIPF office and establish if there is a funeral benefit payable. “It is imperative that the GIPF adheres to regulations put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and encourage members with enquiries to contact their nearest GIPF office.”

