GIPF biometrics remain suspended

10 January 2022 | Banking

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced that that their biometric verification system remains suspended.
According to the GIPF’s Ignatius Manyando, the country is still experiencing an alarming increase in Covid-19 cases. “As such, the fund continues efforts to protect annuitants, particularly pensioners, as well as GIPF staff. Thus biometric verification remains suspended.
“I would like to assure our GIPF beneficiaries (retirees, spousal, and child annuitants) that this suspension will in no way affect their monthly annuities. Our annuitants can maintain peace of mind knowing that we continue to administer their benefits in the most prudent manner and can continue to expect that their benefits will be paid timeously as usual,” he said.
He added that in the case of death of a beneficiary, family members are encouraged to immediately contact their nearest GIPF office and establish if there is a funeral benefit payable. “It is imperative that the GIPF adheres to regulations put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and encourage members with enquiries to contact their nearest GIPF office.”

Similar News

 

Bank while you shop

1 month - 08 December 2021 | Banking

Imagine this: You are in a supermarket after 17:00 and then you remember that you need to submit a bank statement to your employer tomorrow...

King promoted to Credit Executive

1 month - 01 December 2021 | Banking

Eddie King (pictured) has been appointed as Bank Windhoek's Executive Officer of Credit, effective 1 November 2021. King has over ten years of experience in...

FirstRand launches FirstJob internship programme

1 month - 24 November 2021 | Banking

FirstRand Namibia launched the FirstJob internship programme in line with the group’s purpose and broader Namibian talent development drive, and especially towards starting to address...

Black Friday: Watch your card!

1 month - 19 November 2021 | Banking

Namibia has witnessed an upsurge in online shopping opportunities over the past two years as numerous retailers now offer this option, while a number of...

Capricorn Corner building revealed

2 months ago - 12 November 2021 | Banking

The corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Hofmeyer Street in Klein Windhoek buzzed on Thursday evening, as guests attended the unveiling of Capricorn Group’s state...

Make your money work for you…

2 months ago - 04 November 2021 | Banking

Namibia has just received an all-time record high fuel price hike – an increase that will really affect consumers’ pockets. With this increase, it is...

Masule next acting CEO

2 months ago - 03 November 2021 | Banking

The Board of the Agricultural Bank of Namibia has appointed the Executive Manager Credit, Emmanuel Masule (pictured) as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the...

Ngaujake heads SBN investment services

2 months ago - 28 October 2021 | Banking

Standard Bank Namibia announced the appointment of Michelle Ngaujake as Manager Investor: Services, effective 16 August 2021.With a Business, Economics and Invest Management background, Ngaujake...

Kids, start saving ASAP

2 months ago - 28 October 2021 | Banking

Parents and elders often start saving for their children from a young age. While this initial step is great in helping them set up their...

International support for local MSMEs

2 months ago - 22 October 2021 | Banking

Proparco – a subsidiary of Agence Française de Développement (AFD) focused on private sector development – has granted a Euriz guarantee of N$68 million to...

Latest News

Trusted Travel System kicks in...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Tourism

The Trusted Travel System for the coordination and verification of Covid-19 results in countries that are part of the African Union (AU) applies in Namibia...

Two-year pandemic exposes vast schisms...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] two years after the World Health Organisation first sounded the alarm about a novel coronavirus outbreak spreading across the globe, analysts say...

Namibië se paspoortranglys klim met...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibiese paspoort staan nou op 66 in die jongste Henley-paspoortindeks; sewe plekke beter as verlede jaar se 73ste posisie.Die Henley-paspoortindeks is ’n...

NaTIS tackles licence backlog

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] bookings for student licences at NaTIS have been temporarily suspended so that the huge backlog can be made up.According Roads Authority (RA)...

Namibian business heritage captured in...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Business

Our Heritage Namibia Vol 1 was published in December by Heritage Branding & Marketing Namibia CC.The publication is a coffee table book that highlights organisations’...

New year, same scams

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Opinion

Windhoek • Magreth MengoAs we enter the new year, we unfortunately still have the problem of dealing with scammers and fraudulent messages.We would have loved...

Leaked papers cost ministry millions

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] aftermath of the biggest exam fraud in Namibia's history costs the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture about N$14 million to rectify.At...

Tourism's silver lining all but...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] you thought 2020 – the year that Covid-19 hit the world – was bad, 2021 was much worse, says Gitta Paetzold, chief...

SIDA funds project to boost...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Yolanda NelNamibia is one of six pilot countries taking part in a project to strengthen Science, Technology andInnovation (STI) systems for sustainable development in Africa.The...

Load More