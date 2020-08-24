GIPF celebrates female trailblazer

24 August 2020 | People

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced that one of their own is now a Certified Internal Auditor – a globally recognised designation by the Institute of Internal Auditors whose mandatory requirements provide a framework for performing and promoting internal auditing.
Marilize van Schalkwyk received this certification in January this year, after having joined the GIPF’s Internal Audit Department in January 2018.
Before that, Van Schalkwyk worked as a developer, systems analyst, database administrator and project manager for over 27 years, which includes working as a developer in the Information Systems Department of the GIPF for 10 years. “The projects I worked on apart from those at the GIPF, include vehicle tracking; municipal infrastructure; document management solutions; bridge, road, water and toll road management solutions,” she says.
Van Schalkwyk says the experience she gained through the years, working at different companies and in different countries, added value to her newly established career as an IS Auditor. “As a CIA, I add value by assessing the internal controls, governance and risk processes,” she says.
As a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Van Schalkwyk’s focus is on the information systems (IS) environment. During an IS audit, the effectiveness and efficiency of controls relating to the objectives and scope are tested. “The purpose of controls within the IS environment is to protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data.”
She says that an important part of internal audit is proficiency and continuous development. “For this, you need to obtain a certain number of continuing professional education credits (CPEs) annually to maintain your certification. This can be achieved by attending formal training, watching webinars and by doing volunteer work.”
She says that as a member of ISACA, she enjoys doing volunteer work to add to her CPEs. “The volunteer work includes being a social media advocate, a SheLeadsTech ambassador, and providing input as member of the ISACA Member Advantage Program Task Force.”
Encouraging those that wish to continue learning, she says: “You are never too old to learn something new. It is never too late to start a new dream.”

