GIPF hits the road

Visiting Omaheke from 11 to 20 October

08 October 2021 | Economics

The Omaheke region is one of the most sparsely populated regions in the country. As a result, members of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) often find it difficult to reach or access services timeously.
Against this background, the GIPF decided to embark on an initiative of taking member education to this important region of the country.
The Omaheke region is well-known for being an agricultural hub and passionately referred to as the ‘cattle country’. Several government departments and services are well spread throughout the region.
In order to ensure that the GIPF renders state-of-the-art services to its members, the fund launched its first ever 4x4 mobile truck during the month of February this year. The truck, branded as “Pension on Wheels”, offers services such as printing of benefit and income statements. Experienced client service consultants on duty are also able to attend to queries regarding claims, outstanding admissions, tracing of beneficiaries, and the provision of retirement advice, to mention a few.
The Otjinene, Eiseb, Gam, Epukiro, Otjombinde and Aminuis constituencies are earmarked to be visited. The GIPF’s target is reaching members who are in very remote areas of the region and who find it difficult to visit or access services.
In light of this, the GIPF team will be visiting schools, clinics, veterinary services, government ministries and police stations in the region.
The GIPF encourages all members in the region to be on the lookout for the mobile team, who will be offering interactive information sessions between 11 and 20 October 2021. Members seeking specific updates related to their benefits are encouraged to bring their identity documents as well as their latest pay slips to the sessions.
However, the GIPF also has other platforms of engagement and information sharing, such as targeted member education sessions at various government offices and member institutions.

