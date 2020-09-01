GIPF shares info on local investment ecosystem

Catch sessions online

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) recently held a half day workshop in the capital to educate media practitioners on the investment ecosystem and to create awareness on why pension funds invest members’ contributions.

“The GIPF invited industry experts to unpack topics such as the flow of money in the economy; how to invest in government bonds; the role of custody banks; the role of asset managers; facilitating the selling and purchasing of stocks on the Namibia Stock Exchange (NSX); and responsible investing reporting,” said chief executive David Nujoma. “Media practitioners are critical stakeholders of the GIPF. It’s on this premise that the Fund decided to organize an intervention that will add to the body of knowledge of the media fraternity.”

According to Acting GM: Investments Immanuel Kadhila, the GIPF is the biggest pension fund in Namibia. “As such, we have been inundated with queries regarding our investments. This resulted in the Fund realizing the importance of engaging with the media, who are the watch dog of our members, on the fundamentals of investments, to ensure they disseminate correct information when reporting.”

Bank of Namibia’s Deputy Director of Investments and Domestic Markets, Helvi Fillipus, discussed the flow of money in the economy, dismissing the sensationalized notion that the “GIPF is bailing out government”, saying that Government Bonds are accessible to anyone, as they are merely a financial instrument within the investment ecosystem.

The full videos of the presentations will be available on the GIPF Youtube channel and the Fund’s other social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The presentations will be uploaded from Monday 31 August 2020 to 4 September 2020.

