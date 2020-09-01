GIPF shares info on local investment ecosystem

Catch sessions online

01 September 2020 | Economics

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) recently held a half day workshop in the capital to educate media practitioners on the investment ecosystem and to create awareness on why pension funds invest members’ contributions.
“The GIPF invited industry experts to unpack topics such as the flow of money in the economy; how to invest in government bonds; the role of custody banks; the role of asset managers; facilitating the selling and purchasing of stocks on the Namibia Stock Exchange (NSX); and responsible investing reporting,” said chief executive David Nujoma. “Media practitioners are critical stakeholders of the GIPF. It’s on this premise that the Fund decided to organize an intervention that will add to the body of knowledge of the media fraternity.”
According to Acting GM: Investments Immanuel Kadhila, the GIPF is the biggest pension fund in Namibia. “As such, we have been inundated with queries regarding our investments. This resulted in the Fund realizing the importance of engaging with the media, who are the watch dog of our members, on the fundamentals of investments, to ensure they disseminate correct information when reporting.”
Bank of Namibia’s Deputy Director of Investments and Domestic Markets, Helvi Fillipus, discussed the flow of money in the economy, dismissing the sensationalized notion that the “GIPF is bailing out government”, saying that Government Bonds are accessible to anyone, as they are merely a financial instrument within the investment ecosystem.
The full videos of the presentations will be available on the GIPF Youtube channel and the Fund’s other social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The presentations will be uploaded from Monday 31 August 2020 to 4 September 2020.

Similar News

 

Home budgeting lessons from lockdown

1 month - 22 July 2020 | Economics

If lockdown has taught us anything, it is the importance of sticking to a budget and having emergency savings available should the unforeseen happen.This can...

How agent fees can lead to a bigger profit

1 month - 08 July 2020 | Economics

The impact of Covid has been felt across all sectors of the economy, resulting in high levels of unemployment and reduced household income levels.Selling a...

Budget and more in the spotlight

2 months ago - 18 June 2020 | Economics

Finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi said that he is content with the response he has seen from all Namibians from both the private and public sector...

Rental market rebounds after two years

3 months ago - 18 May 2020 | Economics

The FNB Rental Index for the first quarter of 2020 shows that overall residential rent prices rebounded from a two-year negative growth territory.However, FNB Market...

Pay less for motor insurance

4 months ago - 17 April 2020 | Economics

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hollard Namibia announced a 20% premium reduction to all motor policyholders for the month of May 2020.“This aims to...

Repo rate lowest yet

4 months ago - 16 April 2020 | Economics

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Namibia (BoN) announced a reduction of the repo rate by 100 basis points to 4.25% in...

Another N$5 million for pandemic

4 months ago - 14 April 2020 | Economics

The Capricorn Group announced a N$5 million contribution to the nationwide efforts to help address some of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.Specific areas...

Suspending income tax not an option – Shidhudhu

4 months ago - 14 April 2020 | Economics

Suspending income tax to ease the burden of Covid-19 is not an option at this stage, says ministry of finance spokesperson, Tonateni Shidhudhu.His statement comes...

RFLAUN pension payouts to continue

5 months ago - 27 March 2020 | Economics

The Retirement Fund for Local Authorities and Utility Services in Namibia (RFLAUN) has implemented operational measures to promote business continuity during the Khomas and Erongo...

‘Retain employees’ - Shinguadja

5 months ago - 26 March 2020 | Economics

The executive director in the ministry of labour, industrial relations and employment creation, Bro-Mathew Shinguadja, called on employers not to retrench, force employees to resign...

Latest News

Spring clean to reduce the...

1st of September 11:39 | Life Style

Café coffee has been replaced by a countertop coffee pot and commuting to work means going from bedroom to kitchen. Spending more time indoors right...

Air Nam flights suspended again

2 hours ago | Transport

Air Namibia announced the suspension of domestic flights following the extension of stage three level restrictions across the 14 regions.Restrictions were extended for two weeks...

To truly develop Namibia

17 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Llewellyn le HanéWe talk a good game as Namibians, but we are prone to not embracing real change. A small shift here, a...

More money for arts

17 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) announced the approval of another N$608 050 under the Arts & Culture Covid-19 temporary relief fund.The latest amount...

Street vendor and City Police...

21 hours ago | Police

The City Police opened a case of assault against a street vendor for allegedly attacking and assaulting a female officer in the capital on Friday.In...

Dreamy furniture produced locally

22 hours ago | Business

Nictus Furnishers has teamed up with local furniture producer Dream Furniture to bring locally made sofas to the market. “The furniture is made from Nakara...

Okahandja land grabbers must leave

22 hours ago | Local News

Okahandja • [email protected] Court Judge Collins Parker on Friday granted a court order to the Okahandja town council and minister of urban and rural development...

Support for young cancer patient

3 days ago - 28 August 2020 | People

The Land Rover Owners Namibia (LRON) group has donated N$50 000 towards the treatment of young cancer sufferer, Dantel Swart. These funds were generated at...

Decongestion plan for WHK in...

3 days ago - 28 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The Khomas regional council and the City of Windhoek (CoW) are formulating a decongestion plan to combat the further spread of Covid-19. The plan includes...

Load More