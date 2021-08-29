Giraffes fitted with GPSs

29 August 2021 | Environment

Four new satellite GPS telemetry units were fitted on giraffes in Etosha National Park and Ehirovipuka Communal Conservancy recently. This was done by the Namibia University of Science and Technology’s (NUST) Biodiversity Research Centre (BRC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism; the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF); and the University of Namibia’s School of Veterinary Medicine.
The exercise was done under the auspices of the ORYCS project, a Namibian-German research project, in collaboration with Potsdam University, Germany.
“Namibia is one of the few places where giraffes are adequately protected and their numbers are growing. Therefore, understanding their movements, what they eat, and how they react to human encroachment can be used for their global protection,” said Prof Morgan Hauptfleisch, the BRC Head and Associate Professor, from NUST’s Faculty of Natural Resources and Spatial Sciences.
Due to their unique physical structure, it is not a simple task to fit GPS monitors on giraffes.
The GCF was the first to use GPS satellite units and have been evolving them for the last 20 years.
“In July, NUST and GCF tested a new device that can be attached to the tail of the giraffe. This could replace the previous technology which is fitted to the horn of the animal,” Prof Hauptfleisch explained.
In the past, research showed that ossicone (horn) GPS devices were damaged on a regular basis when giraffes fight, and in general, the process to fit the device was a lengthy one. “The tail units take a minute, at most, to fit, and since this specie does not respond well to anaesthetics, we need to get the animal back on its feet as quickly as possible,” Hauptfleisch said.
The device provides information on the feeding requirements and preferences of animals, and identifies obstacles to migration and possible sites of human-wildlife conflict. “After two weeks of observation, I am pleased to note that tail trackers are performing well,” said GCF researcher Jackson Hamutenya.

Similar News

 

Green hydrogen on the horizon

1 day - 29 August 2021 | Environment

The Namibian and German governments signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a €40 million grant to provide scholarships to Namibians to study in the green hydrogen...

Mededingende waardes maak natuurbewaring kompleks

1 week ago - 23 August 2021 | Environment

Natuurbewaring kan op sy beste uitdagend wees en wanneer jy nog mededingende menslike waardes byvoeg, word die beskerming van veral bedreigde spesies nog meer ingewikkeld....

Awards for tree saviours

1 week ago - 20 August 2021 | Environment

Nominations are open for this year's edition of the Tree Awards, where a Certificate of Recognition is given to people or organisations who have made...

Oil exploration flies in the face of renewable alternatives

1 week ago - 19 August 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] remarks by president Hage Geingob, that Namibia’s people tend to speak too much, jolted the civil rights community into action.Geingob said this...

Much more needed to secure water

1 month - 27 July 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] has secured enough water until 2024 after recovering from a five-year drought and anational state of emergency was declared in 2016.A Cabinet...

Leer by diere, insekte oor klimaatsverandering

1 month - 12 July 2021 | Environment

Indien ons meer aandag gee aan hoe voëls, hase en termiete hul plaaslike leefruimtes omvorm in reaksie op veranderende klimaatsomstandighede, sal ons beter kan voorspel...

Exploration likely to petrify elephants

2 months ago - 22 June 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenLast Sunday, Mathew Taylor reported in The Guardian on the continued search for gas and oil by the Canadian company ReconAfrica in...

Climate change investment needed now

2 months ago - 21 June 2021 | Environment

More than 220 million children and their families in Africa are water insecure.According to a statement by Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, and Jakaya Kikwete,...

Opponents of Kavango oil drilling take fight to parliament

2 months ago - 16 June 2021 | Environment

The environmental protection association Saving Okavango’s Unique Life (SOUL) had the opportunity to address the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and raise their objections...

Een vir die rekordboeke

2 months ago - 09 June 2021 | Environment

In Mei 2013 het mariene bioloë verstom gestaan oor die nuus dat ’n grys walvis vir die eerste keer ooit suid van die ewenaar aan...

Latest News

International honour for local bank

1 hour ago | Banking

Bank Windhoek was recognised by the international Global Brands Magazine for exemplary work done for three of its local marketing campaigns: The advertising and promotion...

Work begins on new Auas-Gerus...

1 hour ago | Infrastructure

NamPower has started with construction on the multi-million dollar 287 km long 400 kV Auas-Gerus transmission line that runs from Auas the substation near Dordabis,...

National DotA2 E-sports team selected

1 hour ago | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) recently hosted the final round of the DotA 2 national tournament where the new Namibian team was selected.These five...

’n Storie vir ‘oogdou’

1 hour ago | Art and Entertainment

Die Spore van Gert Saggiestrap deur Marco Botha wat in die Omahekestreet in die omgewing van Epukiro afspeel, is pas deur Flyleaf Publishing vrygestel.Beskryf as...

Calling all photographers, citizen journalists

2 hours ago | Events

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is calling on photographers from around the globe who document trade and development issues, to share...

Social media: What’s hot and...

2 hours ago | Technology

Did you know that, contrary to what one might think, older age groups are the fastest-growing segments of many social media platforms’ audiences? Facebook, for...

Shikongo takes silver at Games

21 hours ago | Sports

Paralympic sprinter Ananias Shikongo and his guide Sem Shimanda won the first medal for Namibia in the men’s T11, 400 metres at the 2020 Paralympic...

Pay cuts continue at NWR...

21 hours ago | Tourism

In July this year, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited announced the need to cut employees’ salaries as a last resort after it had exhausted all...

Fuel prices on the up

22 hours ago | Energy

The price of fuel will increase by 60 cents per litre for petrol and 30 cents per litre for diesel on Wednesday (1 September).According to...

Load More