Gladiators on fire

Gearing up for Saturday match

Namibia’s Brave Gladiators got the better of their counterparts Angola in the first of their two international friendlies. Photo Nampa

Namibia’s Brave Gladiators got the better of their counterparts Angola in the first of their two international friendlies at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Wednesday.

Namibia, who usually find the going hard when facing Angola, were on fire as they scored four goals past their neighbours in a match that only had a few government officials watching but no spectators, due to Covid-19 regulations.

The Gladiators dominated the match from the start, opening scoring in the 21st minute through a penalty kick by Thomalina Adams.

Zenatha Coleman, who won the team a penalty after being brought down in the penalty area by the Angolan goalkeeper Domingos Kinanga, doubled the score just before the halftime break when she found space down the left and slotted the ball in the top corner.

The half-time score was 2-0 for Namibia.

In the second half the Gladiators once again created scoring opportunities as their talisman Coleman got her second goal of the match in the 57th minute after tapping in a cross from Adams.

Despite taking a 3-0 lead the Namibian girls were still hungry for goals as substitute Millicent Hikuam got on the score sheet in the 64th minute after Kinanga failed to save from her first tap in, and with the keeper failing to get hold of the ball Hikuam successfully bounced back on the rebound.

With the 4-0 win Namibia’s goal poacher Coleman was selected as the player of the match and walked away with a smartphone courtesy of Telecom Namibia. She also received a plate of honour.

Gladiators coach Robert Nauseb said he was happy that his team implemented their plan very well, but the score line was not a true reflection of the match.

“We should have scored more. We are still playing on Saturday and we will surely make changes,” he said.

The two nations are using these friendly matches as preparation for their upcoming African Nations Cup qualifiers.

The two sides will meet again on Saturday at the same venue at 15:30 for the final encounter of Angola’s tour to Namibia. – Nampa



