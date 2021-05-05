Global shortage of midwives

New report sounds the alarm bells

05 May 2021 | Health

Millions of lives of women and newborns are lost, and millions more experience ill health or injury, because the needs of pregnant women and skills of midwives are not recognized or prioritized.
The world is currently facing a shortage of 900 000 midwives, which represents a third of the required global midwifery workforce. The Covid-19 crisis has exacerbated these problems, with the health needs of women and newborns being overshadowed, midwifery services being disrupted and midwives being deployed to other health services.
These are some of the key takeaways from the 2021 State of World’s Midwifery report by UNFPA (the UN sexual and reproductive health agency), WHO (World Health Organisation), International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) and partners, which evaluates the midwifery workforce and related health resources in 194 countries.

‘Acute shortage’
The acute shortage of midwives is exacting a terrible global toll in the form of preventable deaths. An analysis conducted for this report, published in The Lancet last December, showed that fully resourcing midwife-delivered care by 2035 could avert 67% of maternal deaths, 64% of newborn deaths and 65%of stillbirths. It could save an estimated 4.3 million lives per year.
Despite alarms raised in the last State of the World’s Midwifery report in 2014, which also provided a roadmap on how to remedy this deficit, progress over the past eight years has been too slow. The analysis in this year’s report shows that, at current rates of progress, the situation will have improved only slightly by 2030.
Gender inequality is an unacknowledged driver in this massive shortage. The continued under-resourcing of the midwifery workforce is a symptom of health systems not prioritizing the sexual and reproductive health needs of women and girls, and not recognising the role of midwives – most of whom are women – to meet these needs. Women account for 93% of midwives and 89% of nurses.

Family planning
Midwives do not just attend births. They also provide antenatal and postnatal care and a range of sexual and reproductive health services, including family planning, detecting and treating sexually transmitted infections, and sexual and reproductive health services for adolescents, all while ensuring respectful care and upholding women’s rights. As numbers of midwives increase, and they are able to provide care in an enabling environment, women’s and newborns’ health improves as a whole, benefitting all of society.
For midwives to achieve their life-saving and life-changing potential, greater investment is needed in their education and training, midwife-led service delivery, and midwifery leadership. Governments must prioritise funding and support for midwifery and take concrete steps to include midwives in determining health policies.

Similar News

 

Private sector contributes to coalition

1 day - 04 May 2021 | Health

More than N$12 million was handed to the health ministry as part of private sector companies who had pledged their support to Namibia’s vaccine roll-out...

Major revamp for Katutura hospital

1 week ago - 28 April 2021 | Health

The Ministry of Health, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund and Standard Bank Namibia launched the Katutura Hospital Emergency Unit renovation initiative on Tuesday.Katutura hospital...

Covid testing capacity increased again

2 weeks ago - 19 April 2021 | Health

Together with the University of Namibia and in addition to the initial machine availed at the launch of the lab in August last year, Debmarine...

Ignore the myths and get vaccinated

2 weeks ago - 18 April 2021 | Health

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Esther Muinjangue, said Namibians should ignore myths around Covid-19 vaccines and get vaccinated. She said this on Friday...

Suicide in a Covid world

3 weeks ago - 14 April 2021 | Health

Experts at Stellenbosch University (SU) are involved in an important international study tracking suicide rates across the globe since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic....

More lab equipment to test for Covid

3 weeks ago - 13 April 2021 | Health

The US government donated laboratory equipment to support the Ministry of Health and Social Services in its ongoing efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.The high-tech...

New offices for Nesha Medical Practice

3 weeks ago - 13 April 2021 | Health

The founder of Nesha Medical Practice, Dr Nelson Makemba, always knew he had a passion for medicine and once he reached high school, he was...

TPT campaign kicks off

4 weeks ago - 08 April 2021 | Health

The health ministry (MoHSS) launched a countrywide TB Preventative Therapy Campaign (TPT) to increase TPT uptake in order to avoid preventable deaths amongst People Living...

Lost hippo looking for his family

1 month - 30 March 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] family is making it their mission to find the owner of a lost hippo soft toy they picked up on theUis –...

A hidden epidemic

1 month - 30 March 2021 | Health

Cornelis de JoncheereMore than a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, the severe impact on older people is, sadly, plain to see. Not only are older...

Latest News

Chill with Windhoek Express

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

US support for HIV facilities

22 hours ago | Social Issues

To continue increasing access to HIV services for all people in Namibia, the US Embassy in Namibia has supported the opening of two HIV testing...

Matrix Petroleum headed for Namibia

22 hours ago | Energy

UK based Matrix Petroleum – with operations in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia – is set to take on the Namibian market with...

Taking hands for Credit Guarantee...

22 hours ago | Banking

Standard Bank Namibia announced that it has partnered with the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) to provide collateral cover of 60% for qualifying SMEs applying for...

Global shortage of midwives

22 hours ago | Health

Millions of lives of women and newborns are lost, and millions more experience ill health or injury, because the needs of pregnant women and skills...

Crucial steps to go from...

1 day - 05 May 2021 | Life Style

After completing their studies, most graduates will begin their career path and embark on their next stage in life. What many fail to realise is...

Windhoek’s path to economic recovery

1 day - 05 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek Economic Recovery Initiative (WERI) was officially presented at the most recent city council meeting.“The initiative aims to promote economic growth and...

CBD says goodbye to old...

1 day - 05 May 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] capital’s central business district will hopefully turn over a new leaf with the planting of saplings in the Zoo Park.About two months...

Emilazer takes the lead

1 day - 05 May 2021 | Youth

Scouts of Namibia’s National Youth Representative Emilazer Michael is the new chairperson of the 10-nation Africa Scout Region - Southern Zone Scout Youth Forum.Emilazer (23)...

Load More