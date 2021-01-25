Go4Gold training programme kicks off

25 January 2021 | Education

Despite trying times, Gondwana Collection Namibia is embarking on the third Go4Gold journey with twelve motivated and enthusiastic potential young leaders.
This academy is structured around process-oriented learning, encouraging everyone to achieve their personal best.
Besides their work at Gondwana Collection Namibia, the participants attend six modules and complete five on-the-job projects as well as a year project. The first five-day module started on 18 January 2021 in Windhoek, attended by lodge- and Windhoek based Gondwanians.
“I have adjusted the content of the programme in such a way that Go4Gold grooms Gondwana's leaders for a new era in the tourism industry,” said Ume Goldbeck, Go4Gold Team Trainer and Leadership Coach.
“Guest expectations have shifted dramatically and very quickly. Transparency and trust are taking on entirely new dimensions and new skills will need to be developed to continue to deliver the highest levels of service to guests while still respecting the rules and regulations that are influencing us on every level of our lives.”
The hospitality sector has been among the worst-hit during the Corona-crisis. While this has been a deeply challenging time for all those involved in the world of hospitality, Ume sees good reasons to be optimistic about the industry’s recovery - a process that will be made easier by smart adaptation, flexibility, resilience, and a willingness to evolve with the times.
“These are attributes and skills that can be learned and will be the key focus during the Go4Gold Academy in 2021,” said Ume. “Another aspect to work on is to find a way to stimulate social contact while obeying physical distancing laws. The strategy for finding success in this challenging time is not a simple path but an adaptable mentality. We have a lot of work at Go4Gold 2021, but I am very excited to start this journey!”
The Go4Gold initiative is part of the Gondwana Training Academy that was established in 2017. Only selected Gondwana employees can participate in the various in-house training programmes.

