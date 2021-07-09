Goagoses to serve on Netball Africa board

Rebecca Goagoses has been elected to serve on the new Netball Africa board. Photo Nampa

Netball Namibia’s vice president of marketing and sponsorships, Rebecca Goagoses, has been elected to serve on the new Netball Africa board, which consists of members from neighbouring countries South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Lesotho.

Goagoses was elected to serve as a vice president for development during its Annual General Meeting held virtually on Wednesday night.

Speaking to Nampa, Goagoses expressed excitement saying: “I am looking forward to working with the current executive in finding ways through strategic interventions with clear set out plans to develop Africa by playing netball.”

She said her goal while serving on the board would be to give opportunities to countries with no netball activities the first priority. “Twinning agreements between countries who are well developed and those that are challenged need to work together. We can only achieve this if we share our success with others and work on our weaknesses.”

While she realises that her new role will not be a walk in the park, she says that with the right mindset, enthusiasm, and passion she believes anything is possible. “Netball has always been challenged with finances in achieving its goals, however, I’m sure that with the correct approach we shall triumph for Africa.”

The Netball Africa board consist of SA’s Cecilia Molokwane as president, Malebo Raditladi-Nkgakile from Botswana as the vice president of marketing, while Martha Sichone from Zambia is the treasurer and Khungekile Matiya from Lesotho is the secretary general.

The Africa Region currently has eight Associate Members and 12 Full Regional & World Netball Members. – Nampa



