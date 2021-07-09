Goagoses to serve on Netball Africa board

09 July 2021 | Sports

Netball Namibia’s vice president of marketing and sponsorships, Rebecca Goagoses, has been elected to serve on the new Netball Africa board, which consists of members from neighbouring countries South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Lesotho.
Goagoses was elected to serve as a vice president for development during its Annual General Meeting held virtually on Wednesday night.
Speaking to Nampa, Goagoses expressed excitement saying: “I am looking forward to working with the current executive in finding ways through strategic interventions with clear set out plans to develop Africa by playing netball.”
She said her goal while serving on the board would be to give opportunities to countries with no netball activities the first priority. “Twinning agreements between countries who are well developed and those that are challenged need to work together. We can only achieve this if we share our success with others and work on our weaknesses.”
While she realises that her new role will not be a walk in the park, she says that with the right mindset, enthusiasm, and passion she believes anything is possible. “Netball has always been challenged with finances in achieving its goals, however, I’m sure that with the correct approach we shall triumph for Africa.”
The Netball Africa board consist of SA’s Cecilia Molokwane as president, Malebo Raditladi-Nkgakile from Botswana as the vice president of marketing, while Martha Sichone from Zambia is the treasurer and Khungekile Matiya from Lesotho is the secretary general.
The Africa Region currently has eight Associate Members and 12 Full Regional & World Netball Members. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Meet our Olympians!

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced the team of athletes and officials that will represent Namibia at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.Namibia...

Support for cyclists

2 days ago - 07 July 2021 | Sports

“RMB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has been a steadfast supporter of the great sport of cycling in Namibia for many years,” says Philip...

Striker Kambindu heads to Moz

2 days ago - 07 July 2021 | Sports

Brave Warriors striker Elmo Kambindu has joined Mozambique’s Clube de Desportos da Costa do Sol, commonly known as Costa do Sol on a two-year contract.The...

Masilingi, Mboma prepare for 200m

5 days ago - 04 July 2021 | Sports

After being withdrawn from participating in the 400 metre (m) race at the Tokyo Olympics, Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma will now turn their focus...

Vorster pumped for Olympic Games

2 weeks ago - 24 June 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s cross-country cyclist Michelle Vorster said she is better prepared for the upcoming Olympic Games than she was when she represented the country in Rio,...

SKW hosts annual Winter Shoot

2 weeks ago - 20 June 2021 | Sports

SKW Archers Club last weekend hosted their annual Winter Shoot, where over the course of the two days 14 archers participated in both indoor and...

Miller cycling up a storm in Europe

3 weeks ago - 18 June 2021 | Sports

Alex Miller, Nedbank Namibia Mountain Bike Marathon champion and Namibia’s representative at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, said he is enjoying his time racing at...

Beatrice, Christine readying for Tokyo

3 weeks ago - 17 June 2021 | Sports

Henk Botha, coach of Namibia’s fastest female sprinters Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma, said the athletes are hopeful of reaching their set targets before travelling...

‘Get your training right’ - Swartbooi

3 weeks ago - 15 June 2021 | Sports

Retired Namibian long-distance runner Luketz Swartbooi has called on athletes who qualified for the upcoming Olympics and Paralympic Games slated for Tokyo, Japan to focus...

De Lange, Liebenberg win Nedbank Cross Country

3 weeks ago - 13 June 2021 | Sports

Namibia’s African Cross Country (XC) and 2021 Nedbank Cross Country champion, Tristan de Lange and Courtney Liebenberg, on Saturday won the Pro Men’s and Women’s...

Latest News

Goagoses to serve on Netball...

9th of July 15:23 | Sports

Netball Namibia’s vice president of marketing and sponsorships, Rebecca Goagoses, has been elected to serve on the new Netball Africa board, which consists of members...

More pay cuts at NWR

9th of July 15:08 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts announced another round of paycuts for staff at all levels for a period not exceeding three months, starting in August.In a media...

eWallet obituary scams on the...

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Crime

FNB Namibia is warning the public to be aware of the latest eWallet scam which is on the rise targeting bereaved families who have lost...

Much excitement over air giant...

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Transport

Windhoek • [email protected] Antanov AN-255, with flight number ADB566F, is expected to land at the Hosea Kutako International Airport at 13:00 today with the first...

Small gesture of gratitude

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Society

Together with Checkers and Sun Medical, the Windhoek Lions Club was able to provide some healthcare workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic at hospitals in...

Meet our Olympians!

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced the team of athletes and officials that will represent Namibia at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.Namibia...

School winter break extended

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Education

The education ministry amended school terms again due to an increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths nationwide. The winter holiday, which was initially created to...

Comfort through the universal language...

1 day - 08 July 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] Netherlands based musicians, far from their homes in Namibia and Italy respectively, have used the universal language of song to bring comfort...

Support for cyclists

2 days ago - 07 July 2021 | Sports

“RMB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has been a steadfast supporter of the great sport of cycling in Namibia for many years,” says Philip...

Load More