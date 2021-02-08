Goals galore at Women’s Super Cup

08 February 2021 | Sports

The Namibia Football Association’s Women Super Cup concluded with its group stage games over the weekend and is now set for the semi-finals this coming weekend.
Over the weekend, the competition saw 52 goals scored from six different fixtures played in Windhoek at Ramblers in Pionierspark and the NFA technical centre in Katutura.
In one of the highest scoring matches, Tura Magic continued with their dominance in women football as they scored 10 goals past Arrows Ladies in a one-sided encounter on the day at the Ramblers sports field.
With their win, Tura Magic booked themselves a spot in the next round of the competition, where they will face V-Power Angels who beat Ramblers 5-1 in their encounter.
Another team that booked themselves a spot in the semi-finals is Galz & Goals, who beat Omaheke FC 12-1 and will now face Khomas NamPol in the semi-finals. Khomas NamPol defeated Girls Football Academy 5-0 in a game that was balanced in the field of play at Ramblers.
The first round of the semi-finals, which will be played on a home and away basis, is scheduled for 13 and 20 February 2021 at venues that will be announced in due course. – Nampa

