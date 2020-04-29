Gobabis businesses stepping up

Rosebank Stationary acting manager, Jenny Matengu (second from left) hands over the donation to Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate. Photo Nampa

Rosebank Stationary in Gobabis donated 100 bags of maize meal valued at N$7 000 to the office of the Omaheke governor in support of its response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Receiving the donation, Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate expressed his thanks, adding that he is glad to see businesses in the region standing in solidarity with government to aid its efforts in the pandemic response.

“Members of the community are stepping with what they have. Some have brought milk (omaere) and others have donated vegetables. And now Rosebank is here with maize meal. All these are efforts that members of the community are making to assist those who are vulnerable,” Nganate said.

“It’s not the quantity, it’s the idea that counts. There are still places like the Epako Old Age Home and the Lady Pohamba maternity waiting shelter that are vulnerable,” he added. – Nampa

