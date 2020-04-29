Gobabis businesses stepping up

29 April 2020 | Society

Rosebank Stationary in Gobabis donated 100 bags of maize meal valued at N$7 000 to the office of the Omaheke governor in support of its response to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Receiving the donation, Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate expressed his thanks, adding that he is glad to see businesses in the region standing in solidarity with government to aid its efforts in the pandemic response.
“Members of the community are stepping with what they have. Some have brought milk (omaere) and others have donated vegetables. And now Rosebank is here with maize meal. All these are efforts that members of the community are making to assist those who are vulnerable,” Nganate said.
“It’s not the quantity, it’s the idea that counts. There are still places like the Epako Old Age Home and the Lady Pohamba maternity waiting shelter that are vulnerable,” he added. – Nampa

Millions more for Covid response

2 hours ago | Business

Six organisations and businesses donated a combined N$13.91 million to the office of the prime minister to help fight Covid-19.The donors included the Roads Authority

Food parcels for Omaheke

2 hours ago | Local News

The Omaheke Regional Council has begun distributing food to vulnerable households in the region to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

State of the art equipment...

3 hours ago | Social Issues

Old Mutual Namibia handed over two QIAcube Connect analysers valued at N$1.781 million to the Namibian Institute of Pathology (NIP) yesterday, following the installation thereof

Boost for education

4 hours ago | Education

As from today, the first in a series of printed booklets is distributed to pre-primary and grade 1 to 3 students, providing access to learning

Hap in 'n japtrap: Souskluitjies

1 day - 28 April 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Winter is om die draai en om een of ander rede proe kaneel-kos net soos "huis". Dink maar aan pannekoek, melktert en melkkos. Dié souskluitjies

Special education – how it's...

1 day - 28 April 2020 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] vast majority of schools in Namibia have transitioned from the classroom to computers, special schools tackle the challenge of e-learning to cater

Kykpartytjies by die huis

1 day - 28 April 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected]'s, die verfrissende appeldrankie wat lafenis bied op warm somerdae, is nie tans op die winkelrakke nie weens regulasies op die verkoop van

Using tech for real estate...

1 day - 28 April 2020 | Business

The lockdown has placed immense pressure on the real estate industry to innovate and find new ways to sell homes without meeting face-to-face.Though challenging, real

