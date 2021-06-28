Gobabis maternity shelter now isolation centre

As Covid-19 cases continue to increase, stakeholders in the Omaheke region are joining forces to find solutions and assist the local health sector.

In light of this, the Gobabis municipality on Friday handed over the Lady Pohamba maternity waiting shelter, which has been converted into a Covid-19 isolation centre, to the regional directorate of health and social services.

The shelter was constructed as part of a programme initiated through a joint partnership between the health ministry, the World Health Organisation and the European Union to accelerate the reduction of maternal and child mortality in the region.

The latest figures released by the health ministry over the last two days shows 201 cases on Friday, 96 cases and 22 deaths recorded on Saturday in Gobabis alone.

Speaking at the handover, Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate expressed appreciation for the partnership between the two stakeholders, saying the pandemic is a war that the region and the country are fighting in unity.

“We only have one government of which both local and regional governments are part of. We need to work together for a common purpose, which is a war; wars are not fought individually but as a unit, so together as people of Omaheke, if we can put all our resources together we can fight this pandemic,” said Nganate.



Unity

He said that while he is not happy about the pandemic, he is happy to see the unity that has resulted from the outbreak.

On her part, Gababis Mayor Elvire Theron said handing over the shelter is only the first of steps taken towards saving the lives of Gobabis residents.

She said the decision by the municipality to use the maternity shelter as an isolation centre was made because they wanted to ease the load of the hospital since it's running out of space due to the increase in positive cases.

“We currently have eight patients admitted here. We can accommodate more but we don’t have enough oxygen at the moment, so if we can get more oxygen, then we can bring in more patients,” she said.

Theron noted that the shelter had about 10 pregnant mothers that were relocated to another facility in order to convert the shelter into an isolation centre. The shelter is an addition to the eight equipped high care isolation units at the Gobabis hospital. – Nampa

