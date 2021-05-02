Gobabis muni in the red

Owes NamPower N$13 million

02 May 2021 | Government

Gobabis mayor Elvire Theron said the town currently owes NamPower N$13 million in arrears.
Theron, in a media statement, stated that the arrears inherited by the new municipal council stood at about N$14 million, however the council started payment negotiations with NamPower as soon as they took office in January 2021. After a meeting with NamPower’s Managing Director, Simson Haulofu, they successfully negotiated a repayment agreement and have thus far paid N$1 million on the arrears.
“We [Gobabis municipality] defaulted on a previous repayment agreement in the past and that contributed to NamPower taking a hard line,” Theron said.
She added the repayment agreement stretches over 24 months and it starts with a manageable amount and escalates every few months, adding that this is to allow the Gobabis municipality to apply corrective measures and bring their electricity sales into profit.

Illegal connections
Theron said that the municipality’s arrears come a long way and it is largely because of a loss on the sale of electricity for the past five years. The mayor explained that the loss on the sale of electricity is as a result of illegal electricity connections by residents, adding that due to this, N$51 million was lost over a period of 60 months.
“The bulk of the municipality’s losses are electricity theft and illegal bypasses; the secondary reason seems to be old as well as faulty electricity meters and to a lesser extent old infrastructure,” she said.
Theron said that as it stands, N$4.5 million is owed to Gobabis municipality by government; N$12 million by the business sector and N$26 million by residents. “This total of N$42.5 million is outstanding debt,” she said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

‘Bring a buddy to parly!’

1 month - 17 March 2021 | Government

The office of the Speaker and the Namibia Nature Foundation launched the ‘Bring a buddy to parly’ initiative earlier this week, which is aimed at...

On death and taxes

1 month - 14 March 2021 | Government

Despite the dire economic situation caused by Covid-19, government plans to honour financial obligations towards creditors, suppliers and employees, as well as statutory obligations including...

Local procurement pushed

1 month - 14 March 2021 | Government

Government has in the past three years pumped in N$1 billion into the public procurement process to promote locally registered companies and hopes to continue...

Doing it for themselves

1 month - 09 March 2021 | Government

Gobabis mayor Elvire Theron said that her municipality is reverting to internal debt collection measures and will no longer be seeking external services to handle...

CoW cuts electricity

2 months ago - 26 February 2021 | Government

With N$1 billion owed to the City of Windhoek (CoW), the municipality last night announced that it will disconnect all accounts that are in arrears...

IDs for undocumented and stateless persons

2 months ago - 14 February 2021 | Government

Cabinet has instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to draft relevant legislation to legalise the status of undocumented and stateless persons in the country.The Minister...

CoW, GRN debt swap deal on the cards

2 months ago - 12 February 2021 | Government

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has offered government a N$350 million debt swap deal.A debt swap is a refinancing deal in which a debtor gets...

Gender ministry visits Omaheke

6 months ago - 20 October 2020 | Government

Deputy minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare, Bernadette Jagger, yesterday paid a courtesy call on Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate as part of...

SWAFT/Koevoet members repatriated

6 months ago - 12 October 2020 | Government

The 41 former South West Africa Territorial Force (SWATF) members who have been camping at Herero Commando Hall in Katutura for the past six years,...

Land remains a hot potato

6 months ago - 08 October 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] scorecard on how the country has fared in terms of implementing the 40 resolutions taken two years ago at the second national...

Latest News

Windhoek +30 Declaration adopted

7 hours ago | Local News

The Windhoek +30 Declaration was adopted on Monday during a conference held to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration and World Press Freedom...

Fitness training for soccer players

7 hours ago | Sports

African Connection (AC) Boxing and Fitness Academy has reached an agreement with Tura Magic Football Club (FC) that will see the latter attending a weekly...

Namibian cosmetics industry growing

7 hours ago | Business

Namibia’s cosmetics industry has grown considerably, with 34 businesses currently exporting cosmetics products worth over N$100 million per year, according to trade minister Lucia Iipumbu.She...

World Press Freedom Day celebrated...

1 day - 03 May 2021 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] world needs to step up efforts to keep journalists safe, because in the past ten years, a journalist has been killed every...

Lifeline for Sam Nujoma stadium?

2 days ago - 02 May 2021 | Sports

City of Windhoek (CoW) mayor Job Amupanda said the municipality will not allow the Sam Nujoma stadium to spiral down a path of depreciation and...

Robots for better Katutura traffic...

2 days ago - 02 May 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has secured N$1.6 million to install traffic lights at three different intersections in Katutura, including the four-way at the Havana...

Mushrooms making a difference

2 days ago - 02 May 2021 | Infrastructure

First Lady Monica Geingos paid a visit to the Standard Bank Namibia's BioHab project site at Brakwater on the outskirts of Windhoek late last week....

Gobabis muni in the red

2 days ago - 02 May 2021 | Government

Gobabis mayor Elvire Theron said the town currently owes NamPower N$13 million in arrears.Theron, in a media statement, stated that the arrears inherited by the...

Netball Premier League starts tonight

4 days ago - 30 April 2021 | Sports

Netball Namibia (NN) on Thursday launched the 2021 MTC Namibia Netball Premier League (NNPL) season in the capital.The league, which starts tonight (Friday, 30 April),...

Load More