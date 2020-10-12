Gobabis – NAMBTS needs your blood!

12 October 2020 | Society

The Blood Transfusion Service (NAMBTS) is in Gobabis on Tuesday and Wednesday, hosting blood donation drives in a bid to save lives.
Unfortunately, blood collections have dropped significantly over the past six months since NAMBTS had to cancel mobile blood donations sessions at most educational, corporate and town clinics.
All blood types are needed!
Blood donors can donate at the following venues:
• Tuesday 13 October: NG Church Hall Gobabis from 11:00 to 18: 00
• Wednesday 14 October: NG Church Gobabis from 09:00 to 14:00
Donors should be between the age of 16 and 65; weigh more than 50kg; be medically healthy, lead a safe lifestyle; and be committed to helping others.

Similar News

 

Calls for review on church gatherings

1 week ago - 01 October 2020 | Society

The Alliance of Christian Churches of Namibia (ACCN) has called on the health ministry to review guidelines to allow churches to gather in proportion to...

Hansen reappointed as CAN CEO

1 week ago - 01 October 2020 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s board of directors announced the reappointment of current chief executive, Rolf Hansen (pictured), for a further five-year term. Hansen has...

Improved primary healthcare thanks to million dollar donation

1 week ago - 30 September 2020 | Society

The OmniCare Trust Mobile Clinic recently received a sponsorship of more than N$1.2 million from FirstRand Namibia’s Health Optimisation Pandemic Emergency (HOPE) fund that will...

Food parcels for Omaheke, Kavango West

4 weeks ago - 14 September 2020 | Society

Old Mutual delivered food parcels to the Omaheke and Kavango West regions, benefitting 380 households, valued N$68 948 and N$59 770 respectively.These donations marked Old...

Virtual relay funds head to Otweya

1 month - 03 September 2020 | Society

Bank Windhoek recently handed over the N$30 000 proceeds of its virtual relay to Walvis Bay’s Otweya residents, who experienced a devastating fire in July,...

Buy socks, pay for a home

1 month - 21 August 2020 | Society

Standard Bank Namibia has relaunched its Buy-a-Brick Footprint Socks campaign aimed at raising funds for the construction of houses for Namibia’s shack dwelling community.The bank’s...

Educating communities at grassroots level

1 month - 17 August 2020 | Society

The Coca-Cola Foundation donated close to N$1 million to the Namibia Red Cross Association in the fight against Covid in recent months.The money was used...

More medical equipment for MoHSS

2 months ago - 04 August 2020 | Society

The Capricorn Group affirmed their commitment to supporting government and more specifically, the ministry of health and social services (MoHSS) in their fight against Covid-19,...

Blood reserves slowly picking up

2 months ago - 22 July 2020 | Society

The Namibian Blood Donation Service (NamBTS) faced critical shortages during lockdown, spokesman Titus Shivute said.“Unfortunately, we were initially unable to supply all the hospitals with...

Bikers ride for CAN

2 months ago - 20 July 2020 | Society

The “Free Chapter Windhoek” and “Twenty 82” motorcycle communities hosted a Finding Chemo fundraiser challenge to the benefit of the Cancer Association of Namibia and...

Latest News

Market hours extended in capital

4 hours ago | Business

Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu announced that trading hours at markets have been amended, allowing more time for vendors to sell their wares. This arrangement comes...

Accident victims' house modification programme...

4 hours ago | Infrastructure

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund may not be able to reach its 2020 target for modifying the houses of seriously injured accident victims as...

Voices from the past

5 hours ago | Social Issues

An extensive archive containing the voices of around 200 Namibians recorded in 1953 and 1954 has just been made more accessible with the launch of...

Cleaner cooking at Omaheke feeding...

6 hours ago | Banking

FNB Namibia handed over 260 aprons to community members who on a rotational basis volunteer to prepare and serve meals to learners in the Omaheke...

We’ll be counting game

22 hours ago | Environment

With the support of the ministry of environment, forestry and tourism (MEFT), the Nyae Nyae Conservancy undertook its annual game count in September.This involved wildlife...

Gobabis – NAMBTS needs your...

22 hours ago | Society

The Blood Transfusion Service (NAMBTS) is in Gobabis on Tuesday and Wednesday, hosting blood donation drives in a bid to save lives.Unfortunately, blood collections have...

SWAFT/Koevoet members repatriated

22 hours ago | Government

The 41 former South West Africa Territorial Force (SWATF) members who have been camping at Herero Commando Hall in Katutura for the past six years,...

Desert Dash on a roll

1 day - 12 October 2020 | Sports

The 2020 edition of the Nedbank Desert Dash was officially launched this afternoon in Windhoek. Known as the longest single-stage mountain bike race in the...

NWR, NTA take training hands

1 day - 12 October 2020 | Education

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) is making progress in giving effect to an apprenticeship funding agreement it entered into with the Namibia Training Authority (NTA) earlier...

Load More