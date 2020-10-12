Gobabis – NAMBTS needs your blood!

The Blood Transfusion Service (NAMBTS) is in Gobabis on Tuesday and Wednesday, hosting blood donation drives in a bid to save lives.

Unfortunately, blood collections have dropped significantly over the past six months since NAMBTS had to cancel mobile blood donations sessions at most educational, corporate and town clinics.

All blood types are needed!

Blood donors can donate at the following venues:

• Tuesday 13 October: NG Church Hall Gobabis from 11:00 to 18: 00

• Wednesday 14 October: NG Church Gobabis from 09:00 to 14:00

Donors should be between the age of 16 and 65; weigh more than 50kg; be medically healthy, lead a safe lifestyle; and be committed to helping others.

