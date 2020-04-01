Gobabis reconnects water

The Gobabis municipality has reconnected water taps in the town in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19. Photo Nampa

The municipality of Gobabis has reconnected 34 suspended water meters as per the directive by the ministry of urban and rural development to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Confirming the reconnection, the town’s public relations officer Frederick Ueitele said by last Friday, 54 households had provided their details to the municipality for the reconnection of their water. “By Sunday, 34 houses in Tuerijandjera, Sunrise Toilets, Ongulumbashe and Rakutuka were reconnected, and the process in Roadcamp was disturbed by the rain.”

He said a few challenges were encountered during the reconnection process, such as the replacing of water meters which were removed when they were disconnected in order to avoid illegal connections. “This would have resulted in a loss to the council,” he said.

Ueitele added that some water meters were disconnected for a very long time and therefore meters are damaged. “It is a lot of work looking at the number of employees that we have at the water division who must also attend to daily water maintenance as well. The number of water meters that we have in store might not be enough for everybody that needs to be reconnected as per the directive of the ministry.”

Ueitele said the municipality currently has 26 pre-paid water stands in informal settlements that will be changed temporarily to conventional taps to enable the community to access water without payment. “There are currently three water tankers in informal settlements that are filled with water and Standard Bank, through the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia, availed five extra water tankers that will be placed in the informal settlements to provide water at no cost.” – Nampa

