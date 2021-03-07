Gobabis residents receive land hold titles

Pictured FLRT are Deputy Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Derek Klazen and Deputy Minister of Agriculture Anna Shiweda hand over Land Title Certificates to leaders of associations developed under the Flexible Land Tenure Scheme at Gobabis. Photo Nampa

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Anna Shiweda on Friday handed over 988 land hold titles to residents of the Freedom Square informal settle in Gobabis.

The title deeds are a result of a pilot project initiated by the Ministry of Land Reform in collaboration with the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development in 2018, which aimed to provide land tenure security for residents, thus eradicating informal settlements.

Delivering her keynote address, Shiweda said government’s commitment to this project is to bring an end to informal settlements in the country, adding that her ministry is ready to deliver on this promise. She added that beneficiaries would have paid a collective amount of N$7.1 million for registration fees for a combined 988 plots, noting that this amount has been covered by government.

“One uniqueness of the Flexible Land Tenure System (FLTS) is that the registration of the titles in the Land Rights Office is done free by a government official, as opposed to a Freehold registration system, which is done by a conveyancer, at a cost,” Shiweda said.

The minister noted that government spent N$1.2 million as a direct cost on feasibility studies, development of layout plans, surveying of block erven, registration of block erven in the Deeds Office as well as on training on the provision of the Flexible Land Tenure Act for both the beneficiaries and Gobabis Municipality officials.

Speaking to Nampa after the event, Gobabis Municipality’s Chief Executive Officer, Ignatius Thudinyane, said following the success of the pilot project in Gobabis and now that the municipality is fully on board, they will look into rolling out the project to other informal settlements in the town.

The first titles under FLTS were delivered to beneficiaries of Onawa Informal Settlement in Oshakati in 2020, making Gobabis the second town to benefit from this initiative. – Nampa

