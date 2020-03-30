Gobabis street vendors worried about business

Welhelmina Naluwe roasting meat for her kapana business. Photo Nampa

Street vendors in Gobabis say the coronavirus outbreak in Namibia has begun to affect their businesses.

Epako kapana vendor Welhelmina Naluwe said although she understands and admits that the Covid-19 is contagious, its outbreak in the country has made business difficult. “The outbreak has affected us in a number of ways, especially for us kapana sellers. It will become difficult for us to get stock because butcheries may eventually close. Even the spices and other ingredients that I use to prepare my meat is becoming scarce in some shops because people have started to buy in bulk in case of a lockdown,” she said.

Naluwe added that she had to change a few things from how she operated her business before to protect her customers, including serving her customers in paper plates that they can carry and go eat their meals at their respective places.

“As per the president’s directive to avoid grouping of people at one place, I have made it easier for my customers to carry their meals with them. I also have a 20-litre container of water and soap for handwashing. I used to use one cloth for customers to wipe their hands but I have changed [that] method,” Naluwe said.

Another kapana vendor, Evoddine Tjizoo, said though the outbreak has not directly affected her business, she too has started to take precautions for both herself and her customers. “Every customer that comes, I offer warm water and soap to wash their hands before I serve them and also before they leave. I try to keep my utensils as clean as possible by constantly wiping them and disinfecting them.”

Tjizoo added that she has started preparing smaller quantities of food and cut her operating hours, so that she can limit the number of people she comes into contact with on a daily basis.

On her part hairdresser at Gobabis’ Town Centre Market Frieda Amundjembo, said although it is business as usual, the Covid-19 outbreak has negatively impacted her business as they will not be able to restock their braids and extensions in the next 21 days because of the Khomas region’s lockdown. – Nampa

